informa
/
Announcements
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Ukraine's 'IT Army' Stops 1,300 Cyberattacks in 8 Months of War

President Zelensky offers hard-won Ukrainian cybersecurity expertise to other countries that want to protect citizen populations.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 16, 2022
Image of Ukraine flag with code superimposed to illustrate network cybersecurity in the country
Source: Birgit Korber via Alamy Stock Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the G20 Summit's "Digital Transformation" panel this week, offering the benefits of his embattled country's cyber-defense experience to G20-allied countries.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine's "IT army," made up of talent pooled from companies across the country, has successfully stopped more than 1,300 Russian cyberattacks over the past eight months of the Russian invasion. That experience, he said, offers lessons for protecting civilian populations from the kinds of brutal cyberattacks that have been leveled against his country as part of Russia's invasion.

For instance, after Russia destroyed a major data center in the country, Ukraine switched to the cloud, allowing it to build public registers and make payments to citizens effected by the war, he said. The country's Diia state site is operating and able to provide 100 contactless public services, including providing digital passports, accepting tax payments, and more, Zelensky said during his speech to the G20

"My good advice to you is to take Ukrainian defense experience in order to guarantee the safety of your people," Zelensky said. "Ukraine is willing to help. Our security experience is your security experience. And please remember that everything must now be considered from the point of view of security." 

ICS/OT SecurityVulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceAttacks/BreachesApplication SecurityAdvanced Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports