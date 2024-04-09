Scans showed that 91,000 devices are exposed and at risk for unauthorized access and TV set takeover.
April 9, 2024
Researchers at Bitdefender have discovered four vulnerabilities in LG webOS, the operating system for multiple models of its smart television line.
According to the researchers, even though the now vulnerable LG webOS service is supposed to be used in local area networks, scans show that there are reportedly roughly 91,000 exposed devices that are vulnerable to the bugs.
The bugs are a mix of command injection, privilege escalation, and bypass vulnerabilities and are tracked as CVE-2023-6317, CVE-2023-6318, CVE-2023-6319, and CVE-2023-6320. For instance, CVE-2023-6317 can allow an attacker to add an extra user to the TV set, and CVE-2023-6318 can allow a user to use the access "gained in the first step to root and fully take over the device."
They impact webOS 4.9.7-5.30.40 running on LG43UM7000PLA, webOS 5.5.0-04.50.51 running on OLED55CXPUA, webOS 6.3.3-442 (kisscurl-kinglake)-03.36.50 running on OLED48C1PUB, and webOS 7.3.1-43 (mullet-mebin)-03.33.85 running on OLED55A23LA.
The researchers reported their findings to LG in November 2023, but it was only last month that the vendor released security updates. Affected users who have not been alerted to the vulnerabilities or the updates to fix them should go to the TV "Settings," then "Support," and "Software Update," and then click on "Check for Update."
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Cybersecurity Strategies for Small and Med Sized BusinessesApril 11, 2024
Defending Against Today's Threat Landscape with MDRApril 18, 2024
Securing Code in the Age of AIApril 24, 2024
Beyond Spam Filters and Firewalls: Preventing Business Email Compromises in the Modern EnterpriseApril 30, 2024
Key Findings from the State of AppSec Report 2024May 7, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024