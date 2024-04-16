Enterprises assessing their readiness for AI transformation have to ensure they have devices capable of running AI-enabled applications. A recent analysis by Absolute Security found that the majority of organizations need to update or replace their systems to be AI-ready. Deployments of this size can have significant implication's on the organization's cybersecurity risk and resiliency, Absolute Security said.

Absolute Security Cyber Resilience Risk Index 2024 assesses the state of cyber resilience for global enterprises. The index is based on telemetry from millions of mobile and hybrid PCs running Absolute Security's firmware-based agents. Telemetry from over five million devices from organizations with 500 or more active devices running Windows 10 or 11 were analyzed. To determine AI-readiness, Absolute Security analyzed over four million Windows machines to determine how many of them had a minimum of 32 GB of RAM. According to the index, 92% don't meet the basic requirements needed to efficiently handle modern AI applications.

Absolute Security based the assessment on whether enterprise PCs are capable of supporting AI applications on the recommendation that PCs should be equipped with a minimum of 32 GB of RAM and have either a stand-alone GPU or an integrated NPU.

"Huge investments in AI-capable endpoint fleets have the potential to divert budget and human resources away from critical IT and security priorities that can leave gaps in security and risk policies," Absolute Security said.

The concern isn't just about diverting resources; Absolute Security noted that new devices being added to the environment can also add complexity. Organizations are already struggling to keep up with patching and making sure the right security controls are in place. New devices could mean defining new controls or adjusting workflows to make sure they are being patched.

While there is a marked improvement between 2023 and 2024, Absolute Security found that organizations are still lagging behind with patches. Most industries continue to run weeks or months behind in complying with their own patching policies, although Windows 11 devices seem to be faring better than Windows 10, the company said.