Latest World News
CISO Corner: Gen Z Challenges, CISO Liability & Cathay Pacific Case Study
CISO Corner: Gen Z Challenges, CISO Liability & Cathay Pacific Case Study
Dark Reading's roundup of strategic cyber-operations insights for chief information security officers.
Latest News
Latest Commentary
Cyber Security Architect, Capgemini
Product Security Engineer, Datadog
Chief Information Security Officer, RingCentral
Founder & CEO, The Identity Jedi
Product Manager, Eureka Security
Deep ReadingSee More Dark Reading Research
Security should not be treated as one-size-fits all, and that is doubly true when it comes to security awareness education. Training should be customized by age, learning styles, and preferred media if it is to be effective.
While the challenges and risks associated with securing cloud-native environments are significant, with the right security measures and a focus on cybersecurity basics, organizations can effectively secure their cloud-native systems and development pipelines.
The tantalizing promise of true artificial intelligence, or at least decent machine learning, has whipped into a gallop large organizations not built for speed.
Cybersecurity Features In-Depth: On security strategy, latest trends, and people to know. Brought to you by Mandiant.
Security Technology: Featuring news, news analysis, and commentary on the latest technology trends.
Cathay, a travel lifestyle brand that includes the Cathay Pacific airline, had a growing cybersecurity problem made worse by its aging technology infrastructure. It solved part of the problem by replacing legacy technology with a modern one that has security built in.
With the rush to adopt large language models, companies have not thought through all of the security implications to their businesses. Two groups of researchers tackle the questions.
The new iOS update includes Stolen Device Protection, which limits what users can do on their iPhones when away from known locations to prevent criminals from making unauthorized changes.
Heads of top crime syndicates extradited to China are implicated in pig-butchering "fraud dens," but four individuals on China's most-wanted list still remain at large.
The largest number of takedowns in Africa were in South Sudan and Zimbabwe.
Just over half of the stolen funds have been recovered.
Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world.
Partner PerspectivesMore Partner Perspectives
Press ReleasesSee all
Top Cloud Security Threats Targeting EnterprisesFeb 08, 2024
DevSecOps: The Smart Way to Shift LeftFeb 14, 2024
Making Sense of Security Operations DataFeb 21, 2024
Your Everywhere Security Guide: 4 Steps to Stop CyberattacksFeb 27, 2024
API Security: Protecting Your Application's Attack SurfaceFeb 29, 2024