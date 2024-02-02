Sponsored By

Latest World News

Myanmar Hands Over Mob Bosses in Cyber-Fraud Bust

Feb 2, 2024

Interpol's 'Synergia' Op Nabs Dozens of Cybercriminals, Zaps Global C2s

Feb 2, 2024

South African Railways Lost Over $1M in Phishing Scam

Feb 2, 2024

Saudi Arabia Debuts 'Generative AI for All' Program

Feb 1, 2024
Closeup of a chess game
ICS/OT Security

CISO Corner: Gen Z Challenges, CISO Liability & Cathay Pacific Case Study

CISO Corner: Gen Z Challenges, CISO Liability & Cathay Pacific Case Study

Dark Reading's roundup of strategic cyber-operations insights for chief information security officers.

Feb 2, 2024
|
7 Min Read
Apple logo on black screen with message "Installing Software Update"
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
macOS Malware Campaign Showcases Novel Delivery Technique
macOS Malware Campaign Showcases Novel Delivery Technique

Feb 2, 2024

the cloudflare logo
Threat Intelligence
Cloudflare Falls Victim to Okta Breach, Atlassian Systems Cracked
Cloudflare Falls Victim to Okta Breach, Atlassian Systems Cracked

Feb 2, 2024

Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

Latest News

Closeup of a chess game
ICS/OT Security
CISO Corner: Gen Z Challenges, CISO Liability & Cathay Pacific Case Study
CISO Corner: Gen Z Challenges, CISO Liability & Cathay Pacific Case Study
Feb 2, 2024
|
7 Min Read
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
The Chinese and Myanmar flags on rubble, crumbling apart
Threat Intelligence
Myanmar Hands Over Mob Bosses in Cyber-Fraud Bust
Myanmar Hands Over Mob Bosses in Cyber-Fraud Bust
Feb 2, 2024
|
1 Min Read
byDark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Apple logo on black screen with message "Installing Software Update"
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
macOS Malware Campaign Showcases Novel Delivery Technique
macOS Malware Campaign Showcases Novel Delivery Technique
Feb 2, 2024
|
4 Min Read
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
traditional Indian patchwork quilt with reds and oranges
Endpoint Security
Google Play Used to Spread 'Patchwork' APT's Espionage Apps
Google Play Used to Spread 'Patchwork' APT's Espionage Apps
Feb 2, 2024
|
2 Min Read
byBecky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
the cloudflare logo
Threat Intelligence
Cloudflare Falls Victim to Okta Breach, Atlassian Systems Cracked
Cloudflare Falls Victim to Okta Breach, Atlassian Systems Cracked
Feb 2, 2024
|
3 Min Read
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
A black cat with its paws on a computer keyboard
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
'Commando Cat' Is Second Campaign of the Year Targeting Docker
'Commando Cat' Is Second Campaign of the Year Targeting Docker
Feb 1, 2024
|
1 Min Read
byDark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Businessman in dark suit and red tie holding sharp knife. Stylish Assassin and Horror Film Killer.
Endpoint Security
Feds Confirm Remote Killing of Volt Typhoon's SOHO Botnet
Feds Confirm Remote Killing of Volt Typhoon's SOHO Botnet
Feb 1, 2024
|
4 Min Read
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Brown bear sow eats Spoon worms (echiuroid) along the shoreline on Admiralty Island in Tongass National Forest, Alaska
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Ukraine Military Targeted With Russian APT PowerShell Attack
Ukraine Military Targeted With Russian APT PowerShell Attack
Feb 1, 2024
|
3 Min Read
byNathan Eddy, Contributing Writer
Hacker wearing a hoodie on red digital Chinese flag
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
China Infiltrates US Critical Infrastructure in Ramp-up to Conflict
China Infiltrates US Critical Infrastructure in Ramp-up to Conflict
Feb 1, 2024
|
5 Min Read
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
A green frog
Threat Intelligence
FritzFrog Botnet Exploits Log4Shell on Overlooked Internal Hosts
FritzFrog Botnet Exploits Log4Shell on Overlooked Internal Hosts
Feb 1, 2024
|
3 Min Read
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
More News

Latest Commentary

Picture of DJ Singh
DJ Singh

Cyber Security Architect, Capgemini

ICS/OT Security
Why Gen Z Is the New Force Reshaping OT Security
Feb 2, 2024
|
4 Min Read
Picture of Nielet D'mello
Nielet D'mello

Product Security Engineer, Datadog

Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
The Imperative for Robust Security Design in the Health Industry
Feb 1, 2024
|
4 Min Read
Picture of Chris Petersen
Chris Petersen

Co-Founder & CEO, RADICL

Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
CMMC Is the Starting Line, Not the Finish
Feb 1, 2024
|
4 Min Read
Picture of Michael Armer
Michael Armer

Chief Information Security Officer, RingCentral

Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Recognizing Security as a Strategic Component of Business
Jan 31, 2024
|
4 Min Read
Picture of David Lee
David Lee

Founder & CEO, The Identity Jedi

Cybersecurity Operations
Solving the Cybersecurity Skills Gap With Racial Inclusivity
Jan 30, 2024
|
4 Min Read
Picture of Gad Rosenthal
Gad Rosenthal

Product Manager, Eureka Security

Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Top 3 Data Breaches of 2023, and What Lies Ahead in 2024
Jan 29, 2024
|
5 Min Read
More Commentary

Deep Reading

See More Dark Reading Research
Chat showing all the ways organizations plan to use generative AI tools
Сloud Security
GenAI Tools Will Permeate All Areas of the Enterprise
GenAI Tools Will Permeate All Areas of the Enterprise

Dec 22, 2023

Chart showing how respondents feel about generative AI
Cyber Risk
Security Pros Grapple With Ways to Manage GenAI Risk
Security Pros Grapple With Ways to Manage GenAI Risk

Dec 22, 2023

Chart showing changes in enterprise security strategy as a result of media coverage of security breaches over the past year.
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
High-Profile Breaches Are Shifting Enterprise Security Strategy
High-Profile Breaches Are Shifting Enterprise Security Strategy

Oct 12, 2021

Hook Younger Users With Cybersecurity Education Designed for Them

Security should not be treated as one-size-fits all, and that is doubly true when it comes to security awareness education. Training should be customized by age, learning styles, and preferred media if it is to be effective.

Time to Secure Cloud-Native Apps Is Now

While the challenges and risks associated with securing cloud-native environments are significant, with the right security measures and a focus on cybersecurity basics, organizations can effectively secure their cloud-native systems and development pipelines.

Move Fast and Break the Enterprise With AI

The tantalizing promise of true artificial intelligence, or at least decent machine learning, has whipped into a gallop large organizations not built for speed.

Cybersecurity Features In-Depth: On security strategy, latest trends, and people to know. Brought to you by Mandiant.

Go to The Edge

Security Technology: Featuring news, news analysis, and commentary on the latest technology trends.

Go to DR Technology
Airline Gets SASE to Modernize Operations

Cathay, a travel lifestyle brand that includes the Cathay Pacific airline, had a growing cybersecurity problem made worse by its aging technology infrastructure. It solved part of the problem by replacing legacy technology with a modern one that has security built in.

Researchers Map AI Threat Landscape, Risks

With the rush to adopt large language models, companies have not thought through all of the security implications to their businesses. Two groups of researchers tackle the questions.

Apple's Anti-Theft Security Slows Down iPhone Crooks

The new iOS update includes Stolen Device Protection, which limits what users can do on their iPhones when away from known locations to prevent criminals from making unauthorized changes.

Myanmar Hands Over Mob Bosses in Cyber-Fraud Bust

Heads of top crime syndicates extradited to China are implicated in pig-butchering "fraud dens," but four individuals on China's most-wanted list still remain at large.

Interpol's 'Synergia' Op Nabs Dozens of Cybercriminals, Zaps Global C2s

The largest number of takedowns in Africa were in South Sudan and Zimbabwe.

South African Railways Lost Over $1M in Phishing Scam

Just over half of the stolen funds have been recovered.

Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world.

Go to DR Global

Partner Perspectives

More Partner Perspectives
Russian hacking, conceptual illustration
Threat Intelligence
Microsoft Threat Report: How Russia’s War on Ukraine Is Impacting the Global Cybersecurity Community
Microsoft Threat Report: How Russia’s War on Ukraine Is Impacting the Global Cybersecurity Community

Jan 31, 2024

DDoS Cyber Attack. Technology, Internet and Protection Network concept. Server datacenter background
Vulnerabilities & Threats
How to Prepare for DDoS Attacks During Peak Business Times
How to Prepare for DDoS Attacks During Peak Business Times

Dec 27, 2023

Internet security. Firewall or other software or network security. Cyber data defense or information protection concept. Blue abstract technology
Threat Intelligence
5 Essential Insights From the 'Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2023'
5 Essential Insights From the 'Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2023'

Dec 20, 2023

Robot looking through a pair of binoculars.
Cyber Risk
Key Building Blocks to Advance American Leadership in AI
Key Building Blocks to Advance American Leadership in AI

Dec 20, 2023

a magnifying lens on top of lines of code.
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Establishing Reward Criteria for Reporting Bugs in AI Products
Establishing Reward Criteria for Reporting Bugs in AI Products

Dec 15, 2023

People sitting around a conference table in a meeting with laptops showing charts.
Cyber Risk
Communicating with Impact: Tips for Discussing Cybersecurity Metrics with Boards
Communicating with Impact: Tips for Discussing Cybersecurity Metrics with Boards

Dec 13, 2023

Press Releases

See all
PR Logo
Cyber Risk
ProcessUnity Introduces Industry's All-In-One Third-Party Risk Management PlatformProcessUnity Introduces Industry's All-In-One Third-Party Risk Management Platform
Feb 1, 2024
4 Min Read
PR Logo
Application Security
New NCCoE Guide Helps Major Industries Observe Incoming Data While Using Latest Internet Security ProtocolNew NCCoE Guide Helps Major Industries Observe Incoming Data While Using Latest Internet Security Protocol
Feb 1, 2024
4 Min Read
PR Logo
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Delinea Research Reveals that Ransomware Is Back on the Rise As Cybercriminals' Motivation Shifts to Data ExfiltrationDelinea Research Reveals that Ransomware Is Back on the Rise As Cybercriminals' Motivation Shifts to Data Exfiltration
Feb 1, 2024
4 Min Read
PR Logo
Endpoint Security
Aim Security Raises $10M to Secure Generative AI Enterprise AdoptionAim Security Raises $10M to Secure Generative AI Enterprise Adoption
Jan 31, 2024
6 Min Read
Resources
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events
Webinars
More Webinars