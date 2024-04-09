PRESS RELEASE

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2024/PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, is pleased to announce the introduction of ESET Small Business Security, which has been specifically designed to meet the cybersecurity needs of Small Office/Home Office business owners.

According to the Small Business Administration, out of the 33.3 million small businesses in the United States, over 27 million are managed solely by their owners and do not employ any additional personnel. Over 5 million small businesses have under 19 employees1. ESET's new comprehensive security solution is engineered to provide seamless, user-friendly protection, enabling these smaller SMBs to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.

"This new offering is a testament to ESET's commitment to innovation and its dedication to supporting the growth and security of entrepreneurs, small businesses and home offices," said Brent McCarty, President of ESET North America. "Small businesses have long demanded the power of ESET in a right-sized offering. With this launch, we provide SOHO business owners with a simple yet powerful solution for their businesses that is easily manageable, highly reliable, and tailored to their needs, enabling them to focus on their growth without compromising on security."

The ESET Small Business Security solution supports up to 25 devices and offers an array of features tailored to safeguard online banking transactions and browsing, secure devices, manage passwords, protect Windows servers, encrypt sensitive data, guard against ransomware and counter phishing scams. Furthermore, the offering facilitates safe and anonymous browsing alongside unlimited VPN security where applicable, ensuring both work and personal devices are shielded from cyber threats. This new offering guarantees reliable security with a minimal system footprint, ensuring efficient protection across multiple operating systems, including Windows, Android, and macOS.

ESET Small Business Security includes ESET HOME, security management platform that enables users to have complete security management with information about security status, devices, subscriptions and features currently in use.

ESET HOME is available via a web portal and a mobile application, allowing users to have security of their devices under control anywhere they go.

For more detailed information about ESET Small Business Security, visit here.

