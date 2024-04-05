Magecart attackers have a new trick: Stashing persistent backdoors within e-commerce websites that are capable of pushing malware automatically.

According to researchers at Sansec, the threat actors are exploiting a critical command injection vulnerability in the Adobe Magento e-commerce platform (CVE-2024-20720, CVSS score of 9.1), which allows arbitrary code execution without user interaction.

The executed code is a "cleverly crafted layout template" in the layout_update database table, which contains XML shell code that automatically injects malware into compromised sites via the controller for the Magento content management system (CMS).

"Attackers combine the Magento layout parser with the beberlei/assert package (installed by default) to execute system commands," Sansec said in an alert. "Because the layout block is tied to the checkout cart, this command is executed whenever <store>/checkout/cart is requested."

Sansec observed Magecart (a long-running umbrella organization for cybercrime groups that skim payment card data from e-commerce sites) using this technique to inject a Stripe payment skimmer, which captures and exfiltrates payment data to an attacker-controlled site.

Adobe resolved the security bug in February in both Adobe Commerce and Magento, so e-tailers should upgrade their versions to 2.4.6-p4, 2.4.5-p6, or 2.4.4-p7 to be protected from the threat.