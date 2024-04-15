Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Handala threat group claims to have hacked radar systems in Israel as tensions rise between the two nations.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

April 15, 2024

1 Min Read
Image of a radar
Source: BUSINESS, MONEY and IT via Alamy Stock Photo

Israeli citizens received threatening text messages purportedly from an Iranian-backed hacking team warning that it has hijacked the nation's radar systems, stating: "You have only a few hours to fix the systems."

The so-called Handala threat group alleged in a message on Telegram that it sent 500,000 text message warnings to Israeli citizens, which contains anti-Israeli government rhetoric, according to a report in The Jerusalem Times.

"People will pay for the crimes and foolishness of your leaders. There is no doubt that your leaders will regret these foolish ventures. Evacuate the cities; perhaps you will see less damage!" the message reads. "Do not hesitate and do not sleep; the chance to escape is less than ten seconds, and perhaps your city will be chosen."

Israeli officials had not verified the group's claims, which came amid Iran's drone and missile attacks on Israel over the weekend.

Read more about:

DR Global Middle East & Africa

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Mitre company logo
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Top MITRE ATT&CK Techniques and How to Defend Against ThemTop MITRE ATT&CK Techniques and How to Defend Against Them
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Apr 10, 2024
4 Min Read
A medical professional wearing scrub attire clicking on a screen in front of her
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Round 2: Change Healthcare Targeted in Second Ransomware AttackRound 2: Change Healthcare Targeted in Second Ransomware Attack
byDark Reading Staff
Apr 8, 2024
2 Min Read
A magnifying glass being held up in front of the apple logo
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Apple Warns Users in 150 Countries of Mercenary Spyware AttacksApple Warns Users Targeted by Mercenary Spyware
byDark Reading Staff
Apr 11, 2024
1 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events