Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
Handala threat group claims to have hacked radar systems in Israel as tensions rise between the two nations.
April 15, 2024
Israeli citizens received threatening text messages purportedly from an Iranian-backed hacking team warning that it has hijacked the nation's radar systems, stating: "You have only a few hours to fix the systems."
The so-called Handala threat group alleged in a message on Telegram that it sent 500,000 text message warnings to Israeli citizens, which contains anti-Israeli government rhetoric, according to a report in The Jerusalem Times.
"People will pay for the crimes and foolishness of your leaders. There is no doubt that your leaders will regret these foolish ventures. Evacuate the cities; perhaps you will see less damage!" the message reads. "Do not hesitate and do not sleep; the chance to escape is less than ten seconds, and perhaps your city will be chosen."
Israeli officials had not verified the group's claims, which came amid Iran's drone and missile attacks on Israel over the weekend.
Read more about:DR Global Middle East & Africa
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Defending Against Today's Threat Landscape with MDRApril 18, 2024
The fuel in the new AI race: DataApril 23, 2024
Securing Code in the Age of AIApril 24, 2024
Beyond Spam Filters and Firewalls: Preventing Business Email Compromises in the Modern EnterpriseApril 30, 2024
Key Findings from the State of AppSec Report 2024May 7, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024