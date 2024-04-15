Israeli citizens received threatening text messages purportedly from an Iranian-backed hacking team warning that it has hijacked the nation's radar systems, stating: "You have only a few hours to fix the systems."

The so-called Handala threat group alleged in a message on Telegram that it sent 500,000 text message warnings to Israeli citizens, which contains anti-Israeli government rhetoric, according to a report in The Jerusalem Times.

"People will pay for the crimes and foolishness of your leaders. There is no doubt that your leaders will regret these foolish ventures. Evacuate the cities; perhaps you will see less damage!" the message reads. "Do not hesitate and do not sleep; the chance to escape is less than ten seconds, and perhaps your city will be chosen."

Israeli officials had not verified the group's claims, which came amid Iran's drone and missile attacks on Israel over the weekend.