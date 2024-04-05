The restaurant chain hasn't provided any information regarding what led to a widespread IT outage, and customers and employees are asking for answers.
April 5, 2024
Panera Bread customers and employees reported experiencing outages with the restaurant chain's ordering system, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and more on March 22.
Although the IT disruption slowed operations for a time, Panera Bread stores were able to remain open. Two weeks later, systems, websites, and customer service lines are back online.
Though some employees reportedly complained about the lack of transparency regarding the situation, Panera has not released any further information regarding the outage on its website. The company also did not respond to Dark Reading's request for comment.
Some customers, those with personal information linked to Panera loyalty accounts, are concerned about a data leak.
"My biggest concern hasn't been losing free drinks and a gift card balance, but personal data in a hack," a user with the handle "bartolish" wrote in the r/Panera subreddit.
Cybersecurity expert Sean Deuby, principal technologist, Semperis, said he wouldn't rule out ransomware as the cause of the Panera outages.
"While the details on the countrywide IT outage experienced by Panera Bread are coming in slowly, it wouldn't surprise me to find out they've been hit with a ransomware attack," Deuby said in a statement. "Hopefully, Panera store backup data offline and has a robust response and recovery plan in place to deal with this threat."
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Cybersecurity Strategies for Small and Med Sized BusinessesApril 11, 2024
Defending Against Today's Threat Landscape with MDRApril 18, 2024
Securing Code in the Age of AIApril 24, 2024
Beyond Spam Filters and Firewalls: Preventing Business Email Compromises in the Modern EnterpriseApril 30, 2024
Key Findings from the State of AppSec Report 2024May 7, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024