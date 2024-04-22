Though organizations are increasingly incorporating zero-trust strategies, for many, these strategies fail to address the entirety of an operation, according to Gartner.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

April 22, 2024

1 Min Read
Symbols in Interconnected spheres in front of a purple and blue background
Source: Artemis Diana via Alamy Stock Photo

According to the latest research by Gartner Inc., 63% of organizations globally have implemented a zero-trust strategy into their operations, whether that be partially or fully. 

More than half (56%) of that group said they were doing so because zero-trust is considered to be "an industry best practice." However, a zero-trust strategy often addresses only half of an organization's environment, at most, in many cases, said John Watts, vice president analyst and KI leader at Gartner. 

"Enterprises are not sure what top practices are for zero-trust implementations," he noted in the firm's announcement on the survey, which was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gartner has three recommendations for security leaders looking to implement a zero-trust strategy: recognize the scope of what it can reasonably cover (which usually is not the entirety of an organization); incorporate metrics to measure success and risk, and keep your audience in mind when communicating such information; and prepare for an increase in staffing and costs.

These practices potentially can make the transition to zero-trust more successful and beneficial to organizations. While 35% of organizations reported failures that interrupted their implementation of zero-trust strategies, Watts added that "organizations should have a zero-trust strategic plan outlining operational metrics and measure the effectiveness of zero-trust policies in order to minimize delays."

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

The letters EDR/XDR amid binary code
Application Security
Evil XDR: Researcher Turns Palo Alto Software Into Perfect MalwareEvil XDR: Researcher Turns Palo Alto Software Into Perfect Malware
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Apr 19, 2024
4 Min Read
A computer screen showing GPT-4
Threat Intelligence
GPT-4 Can Exploit Most Vulns Just by Reading Threat AdvisoriesGPT-4 Can Exploit Most Vulns Just by Reading Threat Advisories
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Apr 18, 2024
4 Min Read
An ICS control panel
ICS/OT Security
ICS Network Controllers Open to Remote Exploit, No Patches AvailableICS Network Controllers Open to Remote Exploit, No Patches Available
byDark Reading Staff
Apr 18, 2024
2 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events