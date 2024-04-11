Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Phony call center company conducted online fraud and other Internet scams.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

April 11, 2024

1 Min Read
Handcuffs on a keyboard
Source: JJ Gouin via Alamy Stock Photo

Law enforcement in Zambia this week raided a Chinese company that hired unsuspecting young Zambian citizens purportedly for positions at a call center that instead was a front for cybercrime and money laundering.

The so-called Golden Top Support services company directed the employees "with engaging in deceptive conversations with unsuspecting mobile users across various platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, chatrooms and others, using scripted dialogues," Nason Banda, director general of Zambia's Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) told the BBC, which reported on the case. The DEC, law enforcement, immigration, and anti-terrorism units assisted in the investigation and arrests at the shell company.

A recent rise in bank fraud in Zambia raised alarms and led authorities there to investigate and ultimately raid the company. Banda said the "illicit operations extended beyond Zambia's borders," including victims in Singapore, Peru, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and other parts of Africa.

Authorities found some 13,000 SIM cards, 11 SIM boxes for disguising the caller's location, and firearms, and 22 Chinese citizens were arrested. Banda said Zambian workers were charged and release in order to cooperate in the investigation.

Read more about:

DR Global Middle East & Africa

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

A medical professional wearing scrub attire clicking on a screen in front of her
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Round 2: Change Healthcare Targeted in Second Ransomware AttackRound 2: Change Healthcare Targeted in Second Ransomware Attack
byDark Reading Staff
Apr 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Hand-drawn risk management flow chart
Remote Workforce
CISO Corner: Ivanti's Mea Culpa; World Cup Hack; CISOs & Cyber AwarenessCISO Corner: Ivanti's Mea Culpa; World Cup Hack; CISOs & Cyber Awareness
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Apr 5, 2024
10 Min Read
Car blueprint 3D blue electric
ICS/OT Security
Software-Defined Vehicle Fleets Face a Twisty Road on CybersecuritySoftware-Defined Vehicle Fleets Face a Twisty Road on Cybersecurity
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Apr 8, 2024
5 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events