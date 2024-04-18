The group gained access to the victim network by duping IT employees with high administrative-access privileges.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

April 18, 2024

1 Min Read
Steering wheel and dashboard of a car traveling on a bridge
Source: Scharfsinn via Alamy Stock Photo

Researchers this week shared details of an attack campaign by the infamous FIN7 threat group that targeted a large US-based global automotive manufacturer.

FIN7, a Russian advanced persistent threat (APT) group, also known as Carbon Spider, ELBRUS, and Sangria Tempest, conducted a spear-phishing campaign in late 2023 that was spotted and ultimately halted by BlackBerry's threat and research team. The attackers identified IT employees with high admin-level rights and lured them in by impersonating an IP scanning tool with a malicious URL. Once the employees opened the link, the threat actor ran its Anunak backdoor, allowing them to "gain an initial foothold utilizing living off the land binaries, scripts, and libraries (lolbas)," BlackBerry researchers said in blog post detailing the attack.

BlackBerry said its threat and research team detected and disrupted the attack before FIN7 was able to launch the ransomware portion of the attack.

In the past, FIN7 has targeted US retail, hospitality, and restaurant sectors, though it is now branching out to defense, insurance, and transportation sectors. BlackBerry researchers believe that the threat group is now likely targeting larger entities, with the assumption that they will pay a higher ransom.

BlackBerry did not disclose the name of the targeted automotive manufacturer.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Mitre company logo
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Top MITRE ATT&CK Techniques and How to Defend Against ThemTop MITRE ATT&CK Techniques and How to Defend Against Them
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Apr 10, 2024
4 Min Read
A medical professional wearing scrub attire clicking on a screen in front of her
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Round 2: Change Healthcare Targeted in Second Ransomware AttackRound 2: Change Healthcare Targeted in Second Ransomware Attack
byDark Reading Staff
Apr 8, 2024
2 Min Read
A magnifying glass being held up in front of the apple logo
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Apple Warns Users in 150 Countries of Mercenary Spyware AttacksApple Warns Users Targeted by Mercenary Spyware
byDark Reading Staff
Apr 11, 2024
1 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events