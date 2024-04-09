Enterprise IT teams responsible for managing Macs and iOS devices are getting new compliance and security tools, device management company Jamf said during its Spring Event. A new capability in Jamf Connect allows the granting of temporary administrative privileges to a local Mac user. That activity data feeds Jamf Protect, which just added a compliance dashboard that presents overall fleet compliance and drills down to individual devices.

Jamf Connect creates a cloud-based identity for each user that, when authenticated, allows them to set up access to the tools and applications they need via VPN. The new feature, Privilege Escalation, temporarily grants end users elevated administrator privileges to perform tasks such as updating device drivers, installing printers, and adding software that's not managed by Self-Service. Once the time IT set for the escalated privileges expires, the user automatically defaults back to the standard user role.

Jamf also added a compliance dashboard to Jamf Protect, which provides anti-malware tools, threat defense, and metrics for a fleet of macOS and iOS devices. From the dashboard, an administrator can view which devices fall out of compliance with guidelines; update any software, including the OS version, that needs it; and quarantine suspect files automatically. The new Fleet Hardening Score in Jamf Protect is an aggregate baseline score quantifying the organization's overall endpoint security posture. Administrators can drill down to individual devices to understand and remediate issues.

The integration between Jamf Connect and Jamf Protect provides administrators with detailed telemetry about the privileged tasks being performed on the device. Administrators can use the telemetry to audit endpoints and as part of intrusion detection and response.

Apple devices have long established their presence in business. Enterprise-level tools like Jamf's help ensure that those devices stay compliant with expectations for corporate standards in security.