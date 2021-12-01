informa
Endpoint
Quick Hits

Neustar Security Services Spins Out as Own Company

The company plans to offer newly integrated services into its Ultra Secure portfolio and expand its sales, marketing, and service capabilities.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
December 01, 2021

Neustar Security Services has spun out as a stand-alone company following the sale of Neustar Inc.'s Marketing, Risk, and Communications solutions business to TransUnion, the organization reported today.

The move marks Neustar Security Services' next growth phase, with backing from investors Golden Gate Capital and GIC. At the helm is Brian McCann, who has been president of Neustar's security business since 2019 and has been appointed CEO.

The move also follows four years of investment during which Neustar Security Services has focused on evolving its tools. The company rearchitected its platforms and expanded its network capacity and performance for DNS and DDoS services, with new tools in its Ultra Secure product portfolio and services. It also launched integrated tools for cloud WAF and bot management, and threat feed data services to boost visibility to threat intelligence platforms.

In addition to bringing newly integrated services into its Ultra Secure portfolio, the business plans to continue expanding its sales, marketing, and service capabilities.

Read the full release for more details.

