informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Mobile Banking Trojans Surge, Doubling in Volume

Mobile malware developers were busy bees in 2022, flooding the cybercrime landscape with twice the number of banking trojans than the year before.
Tara Seals
Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
February 27, 2023
two hands holding a mobile phone
Source: hanohikirf via Alamy Stock Photo

Nearly 200,000 new mobile banking Trojans emerged in 2022 — a 100% increase from the year before and the biggest acceleration of mobile malware development seen in the last six years.

That's according to Kaspersky's "Mobile Threats in 2022" report, which also detailed that the firm detected 1.6 million installers for mobile malware within its telemetry during the year. That's actually a decline in threat activity (down from 3.5 million in 2021 and 5.7 million in 2020), even as malware creation surges ahead.

"This drastic increase [in banking Trojan development] signifies that cybercriminals are targeting mobile users and are increasingly more interested in stealing financial data and actively investing in the creation of new malware," according to the report, released today. It added, "The cybercriminal activity leveled off in 2022, with attack numbers remaining steady after a decrease in 2021. That said, cybercriminals are still working on improving both malware functionality and spread vectors."

Banking Trojans are built to steal mobile bank account credentials or e-payment details, but they can often be repurposed for other kinds of data theft or used to install additional malware. Infamous malware strains like Emotet and TrickBot, for instance, began life as banking Trojans and quickly evolved to become something much more all-purpose.

Kaspersky's report noted that while unofficial app stores of course pose the greatest potential for encountering a banking Trojan, Google Play has been repeatedly populated with "downloaders for banking trojan families, such as Sharkbot, Anatsa/Teaban, Octo/Coper, and Xenomorph, all disguised as utilities."

Sharkbot, for instance, was found masquerading as a file manager that seems benign (and can evade Google's vetting process) — until it's installed. At that point, it requests permission to install additional packages that will together carry out the malicious banking Trojan activity.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceRiskMobileRemote WorkforceApplication Security
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
87% of Container Images in Production Have Critical or High-Severity Vulnerabilities
Jeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
1 in 4 CISOs Wants to Say Sayonara to Security
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Cris Thomas: Space Rogue, From L0pht Hacker to IBM Security Influencer
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Wiper Malware Surges Ahead, Spiking 53% in 3 Months
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports