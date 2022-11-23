informa
/
Announcements
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Mobile
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

'Patch Lag' Leaves Millions of Android Devices Vulnerable

Months after a fix was issued by a vendor, downstream Android device manufacturers still haven't patched, highlighting a troubling trend.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 23, 2022
Picture of the Android robot mascot
Source: Marc Bruxelle RF via Alamy

It's called a "patch gap" and describes the time it takes a fix for a known vulnerability to trickle down from software vendor to individual device manufacturers. And the latest casualties are the millions of Pixel, Samsung, Xiaomi, and other Android device brands.

According to Google's Project Zero, after its team discovered five separate bugs in the ARM Mali GPU driver, ARM  "promptly" issued a patch in July and August. Yet, Project Zero reported that every test device they looked at this week remains vulnerable. 

Until there's a better solution for tightening up the lag between the time a patch is issued and reaches the wider ecosystem, it's up to security teams to remain "vigilant," the Google Project Zero team advised. 

"Just as users are recommended to patch as quickly as they can once a release containing security updates is available, so the same applies to vendors and companies," the patch gap report explained. "Minimizing the 'patch gap' as a vendor in these scenarios is arguably more important, as end users (or other vendors downstream) are blocking on this action before they can receive the security benefits of the patch." 

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsEndpointApplication Security
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports