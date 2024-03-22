Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Beleaguered social media platform now faces scrutiny by the Kenyan government over cybersecurity and data privacy.

March 22, 2024

Kenya's data protection agency has ordered TikTok to share details on whether it is in compliance with the nation's privacy and user verification laws.

Kithure Kindiki, Kenya's Interior Minister, told parliament members that the Data Protection Commissioner has warned the social media platform over concerns that the platform is being abused by cybercriminals and for disseminating disinformation and misinformation.

TikTok is being used "to spread malicious propaganda, steal popular accounts through identity theft and impersonation," he told legislators, including phony job recruitment and trading schemes.

The wildly popular social media platform is under fire in various nations, including the UK and US, over privacy concerns and its ownership in China. This month, the US House of Representatives voted to ban the app, but the proposed bill still must pass the US Senate, which has not taken up the bill.

