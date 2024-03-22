The security update comes just weeks after the release of iOS 17.4, but Apple has not included CVEs or information about the fixes.

March 22, 2024

A person's hand holding an iPhone in front of the white background with the Apple logo
Source: GK Images via Alamy Stock Photo

Apple has released iOS 17.4.1, its latest security update, just weeks after releasing iOS 17.4, but is being intentionally vague about details surrounding the new release.

Apple notes that it provides important bug fixes and security updates that it recommends for all users but doesn't offer any explanation about the specific vulnerabilities the new update addresses.  

The company's support page, however, notes that "details are coming soon" for the update.

"For the protection of our customers, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are generally available," Apple Support said about the latest update.

The security update is available for the following devices:

  • iPhone XS and later

  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later

  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch 

  • iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later 

  • iPad Air 3rd generation and later 

  • iPad 6th generation and later

  • iPad mini 5th generation and later

Users can apply the security update by going to Software Update in their general settings.

