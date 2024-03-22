Apple has released iOS 17.4.1, its latest security update, just weeks after releasing iOS 17.4, but is being intentionally vague about details surrounding the new release.

Apple notes that it provides important bug fixes and security updates that it recommends for all users but doesn't offer any explanation about the specific vulnerabilities the new update addresses.

The company's support page, however, notes that "details are coming soon" for the update.

"For the protection of our customers, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are generally available," Apple Support said about the latest update.

The security update is available for the following devices:

iPhone XS and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later

iPad Air 3rd generation and later

iPad 6th generation and later

iPad mini 5th generation and later

Users can apply the security update by going to Software Update in their general settings.