News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.
Apple's Anti-Theft Security Slows Down iPhone CrooksApple's Anti-Theft Security Slows Down iPhone Crooks
The new iOS update includes Stolen Device Protection which limits what users can do on their iPhones when away from known locations (such as home or work), to prevent criminals from making unauthorized changes.
January 23, 2024
Apple pushed out a security update for iPhone this week featuring a brand-new Stolen Device Protection for iPhone feature. Stolen Device Protection restricts the user's ability to make critical changes to the device settings when the device is not in a familiar location such as the user's home.
"When your iPhone is in a familiar location, these additional steps are not required, and you can use your device passcode like usual," Apple said in a statement announcing the new security feature. "Familiar locations typically include your home, work, and certain other locations where you regularly use your iPhone."
The feature is part of the iOS 17.3 update and designed to stop criminals who have the device's passcode from causing too much damage. Slowing down the ability of thieves to make critical changes to a stolen device buys victims valuable time to secure their Apple accounts and mark the device as lost or stolen, according to Apple.
Stolen Device Protection for iPhone is available under Settings > Face ID & Passcode. After entering the device passcode, the screen will display the option to turn Stolen Device Protection on or off. In order to set up the new protections, the Apple ID must have two-factor authentication enabled. The feature should be turned off before selling, trading, or giving away the iPhone.
If the device is in an unfamiliar location and Stolen Device Protection is enabled, it will be necessary to authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID before taking any of the following actions, according to Apple:
Use passwords or passkeys saved in Keychain
Use payment methods saved in Safari (autofill)
Turn off Lost Mode
Erase all content and settings
Apply for a new Apple Card
View Apple Card virtual card number
Take certain Apple Cash and Savings actions in Wallet (for example, Apple Cash or Savings transfers)
Use your iPhone to set up a new device (for example, Quick Start.
Users may also be required to wait an hour to make security tweaks or changes to the Apple ID, Apple explained.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Tips for Managing Cloud Security in a Hybrid EnvironmentFeb 01, 2024
Top Cloud Security Threats Targeting EnterprisesFeb 08, 2024
DevSecOps: The Smart Way to Shift LeftFeb 14, 2024
Apple's Anti-Theft Security Slows Down iPhone CrooksJan 23, 2024|2 Min Read
First Step in Securing AI/ML Tools Is Locating ThemJan 19, 2024|6 Min Read
InfoSec 101: Why Data Loss Prevention Is Important to Enterprise DefenseJan 17, 2024|4 Min Read
Snyk Acquires Helios for Runtime VisibilityJan 16, 2024|2 Min Read