LastPass Warns on Password App Discovered in Apple App Store
The fake app looks similar to the legitimate LastPass app in its branding, and it could be stealing users' credentials.
February 8, 2024
LastPass is warning its users about a fraudulent app found on the Apple App Store — called "LassPass Password Manager."
LastPass is a password manager application — a tool that allows users to create multiple secure passwords and store them all in one place, behind one strong master password.
Though the fake app closely resembles the official LastPass app in terms of branding and interface, upon closer inspection, the app features warning signs, including misspellings within its descriptions.
The fraudulent app also only has one rating, and lists Parvati Patel as the developer; the legitimate LastPass app, meanwhile, has 52,300 ratings and lists LogMeIn as the developer.
Even though it's not a perfect impersonation of the LastPass brand, its appearance in Apple's official App Store is concerning, and unwary users who don't look at the listing's details might download the app by mistake. LastPass didn't offer details as to the risks that the fraudulent app might pose, other than intimating potential theft of any credentials that users enter into it: "We are raising this to our customers’ attention to avoid potential confusion and/or loss of personal data," the company said.
LastPass noted on its blog that it is working to get the fraudulent app taken down.
