Is MFA the Vegetable of Cybersecurity?

Like it or not, vegetables are good for us. They reduce our risk of chronic diseases and deliver the vitamins our bodies need. And yet, the CDC reports that only 10% of American adults eat enough veggies — even though they likely know they should. Companies are the same when it comes to security.

There are 921 password attacks every second — almost double what we saw a year ago. Basic security hygiene like multifactor authentication (MFA) can protect against 98% of attacks, but 38% of large companies and 62% of small to midsize companies don’t do it. Enabling MFA adds another layer of protection to prevent threat actors from accessing internal networks. But if strengthening a company’s cybersecurity posture is as easy as enabling MFA, it begs the question: Why won’t companies eat their vegetables?

What’s Stopping Companies From Enabling MFA?

Although every enterprise is different, there are a few common trends when it comes to the reasons they don’t deploy MFA.

MFA costs too much: Security team resources are already limited, so adding an additional tool to their portfolio can be a tough sell. Luckily, some security providers offer MFA for free as part of their security defaults. Security defaults were created to make managing security a little easier. The goal is to ensure that all organizations have at least a basic level of security enabled at no extra cost.