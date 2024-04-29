ESET PROTECT Portfolio Now Includes New MDR Tiers and Features

PRESS RELEASE

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2024/PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of two new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) subscription tiers: ESET PROTECT MDR for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate for enterprises. These offerings are built on the foundation of ESET PROTECT Elite and ESET PROTECT Enterprise, offering businesses of all sizes the most comprehensive, AI-powered threat detection and response capabilities, in combination with expert human analysis and comprehensive threat intelligence.

ESET's MDR offerings are designed to cater to the specific needs of both SMBs and Enterprises. To that end, ESET PROTECT MDR delivers a comprehensive cybersecurity package, offering 24/7/365 superior protection that addresses the most common challenges of small and medium-sized businesses. This includes modern protection for endpoints, email, and cloud applications, vulnerability detection and patching, and managed threat monitoring, hunting, and response. It addresses the cybersecurity talent shortages and ensures compliance with cyber insurance and regulations, offering a remarkable 20-minute average time to detect and respond, a comprehensive MDR dedicated dashboard and regular reporting for complete peace of mind.

For enterprises, ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate offers continuous proactive protection and enhanced visibility, coupled with customized threat hunting and remote digital forensic incident response assistance. This comprehensive service is designed to support overstretched SOC teams, providing them with 24/7 access to world-class cybersecurity expertise. It ensures enterprises stay one step ahead of all known and emerging threats, effectively closing the cybersecurity skills gap, and facilitating expert consultations for incident management and containment in a fully managed experience.

ESET also sets itself apart with its own telemetry and unique global coverage, leveraging its detections and ESET Research to gather unique data about attacks, a competitive edge not offered by many players in the market.

"With the update of our business offering, we want to make ESET products accessible to customers without the necessary skill set or resources to operate them, but to also empower organizations to navigate the digital landscape confidently, safeguarded by our expertise and continuous, comprehensive coverage," stated Michal Jankech, Vice President of SMB and MSP segment at ESET.

Enhancements to the ESET business portfolio

Additionally, all ESET PROTECT subscription tiers, starting from ESET PROTECT Advanced, are now enhanced with ESET Mobile Threat Defense (EMTD). This new value-added, standalone module extends attack vector coverage to an organization's entire mobile fleet, seamlessly integrating into the ESET PROTECT Platform for efficient management, ensuring comprehensive protection for mobile devices. EMTD also includes a Mobile Device Management (MDM) functionality, with added support for Microsoft Entra ID.

Moreover, ESET Server Security introduces a firewall specifically designed for Windows servers, and Vulnerability & Patch Management, offering manual patch management and a 60-second delay of application process kill.

Finally, ESET LiveGuard Advanced now also offers advanced behavioral reports for our detection and response customers, providing an in-depth look into how our cloud sandboxing technology analyzes suspicious files, offering better visibility and context for security operators like cybersecurity and threat analysts, security engineers, or threat responders.

"This significant launch underscores ESET's unwavering dedication to delivering superior protection and services, effectively responding to the dynamic challenges faced by customers to stay one step ahead of threats," added Michal Jankech, Vice President of SMB and MSP segment at ESET.

For more detailed information about ESET and its updated portfolio, please visit the dedicated offering pages for SMBs and Enterprises.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.