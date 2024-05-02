Mimic Launches With New Ransomware Defense Platform

The number of ransomware and associated extortion attacks are growing, with reports nearly every day of the kind of damage inflicted on the victim of organizations. These attacks disrupt business operations that result in significant downtime. In some cases, data is stolen. Educational institutions, retail and healthcare entities, and critical infrastructure organizations have all been targeted over the past few months.

Mimic, coming out of stealth May 2, is a ransomware defense company offering organizations a way to detect, deflect, and recover from ransomware attacks. The company claimed its software-as-a-service platform is capable of restoring the organization’s environment and data back to an uninfected state within 24 hours without needing to pay a ransom.

Details about the technology is sparse, but the company has the support of several well-known names, including Ted Schlein, general partner at Ballistic Ventures, who joined the Board of Directors; and Marie Mouchet, former CIO of Colonial Pipeline, who joined the Advisory Board.

Mimic’s platform works “in concert” with the customer’s existing security controls, Mimic CEO Derek Smith said in a statement. Smith was formerly the CEO of Shape Security, the web and mobile application security company which was acquired by F5 in 2019 for $1 billion.

As part of the launch, Mimic also raised $27 million in seed funding from Ballistic Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Team8, Wing Venture Capital, and Shield Capital. The company said Apex Group, a financial services provider, is currently using the platform.