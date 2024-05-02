Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.

Name That Edge Toon: Puppet Master

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

May 2, 2024

Source: John Klossner

Ever feel like you need a little distance from the Internet? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to, well, voice your ideas before the May 29, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading May Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Aaron Foechterle, a data security analyst at The Exchange, is our latest recipient of a $25 Amazon gift card. His winning caption for last month's "Defying Gravity" contest is below. And a big thank you to everyone who submitted their ideas.

EdgeToon_April2024-winner.jpg

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

