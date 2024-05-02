Name That Edge Toon: Puppet Master

Ever feel like you need a little distance from the Internet? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to, well, voice your ideas before the May 29, 2024, deadline:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading May Toon."

Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Aaron Foechterle, a data security analyst at The Exchange, is our latest recipient of a $25 Amazon gift card. His winning caption for last month's "Defying Gravity" contest is below. And a big thank you to everyone who submitted their ideas.