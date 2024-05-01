Intel 471 Acquires Cyborg Security

PRESS RELEASE

Intel 471, a global provider of cyber threat intelligence (CTI) solutions, today announced that the company acquired Cyborg Security, founded in 2019, to provide organizations with advanced threat hunting capabilities and expertise. With this acquisition, Intel 471 is setting the standard for intelligence-led threat hunting by cementing CTI as a key requirement to enable accurate hunts and proper measurements for operational success, ensuring return on investment for customers’ threat hunt programs.

“We are excited to add Cyborg Security’s innovative platform and approach to threat hunting to our solution portfolio," said Jason Passwaters, CEO and Co-Founder of Intel 471. “Our customers have grown to rely upon Intel 471’s expertise to unlock the power of cyber threat intelligence and support all aspects of their business. This acquisition is a natural extension of our leadership by including advanced behavioral threat hunting packages that are fully customized to the client’s environment. Customers will benefit from the HUNTER Platform fueled by our premier cyber threat intelligence to streamline the hunt process, improve their team’s efficiency, and stay ahead of emerging threats.”

The convergence of CTI and threat hunting practices across the cybersecurity industry is evidenced by the rapid adoption of complementary use cases, defined methodologies, and a growing trend to integrate the two within the same organizational construct and budget. Economic buyers and practitioners alike increasingly recognize the need for intelligence-led threat hunting as a core component of their overall cybersecurity program. Intel 471 is well-positioned to meet these emerging security requirements with the merging of Cyborg Security and its innovative Hunter Platform into its solution portfolio.

“Intel 471 is a company that embraces the same values as Cyborg Security. Our organizations were built by practitioners – threat hunters, threat intelligence analysts, and security researchers who appreciate the importance of defending the threat landscape,” said David Amsler, CEO and Founder of Cyborg Security. “Threat hunting requires continuous monitoring of the threat landscape, which includes ever-evolving cyber adversary behaviors, TTPs and targeted technologies, as observed across various phases of the attack lifecycle. Intel 471’s CTI prowess and data contextualization deliver those relevant and timely insights. Together, our capabilities provide enterprises the tools and systems to deliver best-in-class threat hunting.”

For more information, please visit: https://intel471.com/

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses. The company's TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with our proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting your use of the platform. Learn more at https://intel471.com/.