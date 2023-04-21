Shields Health Breach Exposes 2.3M Users' Data

An unauthorized actor gained access to the systems of Shields Health Care Group (SHCG) in March, exposing driver's license numbers as well as other identification information for more than 2.3 million patients, according to the company.

SHCG provides medical imaging services, MRI, and PET/CT scans, for ambulatory surgery centers. The company filed a data breach disclosure with the Maine Attorney General explaining the nature of the cybersecurity incident following its investigation.

"The investigation determined an unknown actor gained access to certain Shields systems from March 7, 2022, to March 21, 2022. Furthermore, the investigation revealed certain data was acquired by the unknown actor within that time frame," the company explained.

The company is sending out notices to those impacted and making identity monitoring services available, according to a sample disclosure letter shared with the Maine AG's office.