Shields Health Breach Exposes 2.3M Users' Data

The medical imaging firm's systems were compromised by a threat actor, exposing patients' driver's licenses and other identifying information.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 21, 2023
two medical professionals viewing medical imaging scans.
Source: RayArt Graphics via Alamy Stock Photo

An unauthorized actor gained access to the systems of Shields Health Care Group (SHCG) in March, exposing driver's license numbers as well as other identification information for more than 2.3 million patients, according to the company.

SHCG provides medical imaging services, MRI, and PET/CT scans, for ambulatory surgery centers. The company filed a data breach disclosure with the Maine Attorney General explaining the nature of the cybersecurity incident following its investigation.

"The investigation determined an unknown actor gained access to certain Shields systems from March 7, 2022, to March 21, 2022. Furthermore, the investigation revealed certain data was acquired by the unknown actor within that time frame," the company explained.

The company is sending out notices to those impacted and making identity monitoring services available, according to a sample disclosure letter shared with the Maine AG's office.

Risk
