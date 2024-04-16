Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

April 16, 2024

Source: John Klossner

The enemies are always getting closer, using the same advanced technologies as security pros are employing to protect their networks. So perhaps it's time for a back-to-basics approach? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the May 13, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading April Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Great Dark Reading readers' minds think alike! Several captions submitted for last month's contest, "Bridge the Gap," played on the same theme of air gapping. They all made us chuckle, but in the end only one could win. So a round of applause, please, for Bill Cote, a cybersecurity engineer at Leidos. And big thanks to all who submitted an idea!

DRtoon_March2024_winner.jpg

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

