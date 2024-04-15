A third-party telephony service provider for Cisco Duo falls prey to social engineering, and the company advises customer vigilance against subsequent phishing attacks.

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

April 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Unknown caller displayed on smart phone screen
Source: olga Yastremska via Alamy Stock Photo

A third-party provider that handles telephony for Cisco's Duo multifactor authentication (MFA) service has been compromised by a social engineering cyberattack. Now Cisco Duo customers have been warned to be on alert for follow-on phishing schemes.

Customers were sent a notice explaining that the company handling SMS and VOIP multifactor authentication messaging traffic for Cisco Duo was breached on April 1. The threat actors reportedly used compromised employee credentials. Once inside the service provider's systems, the unauthorized user downloaded SMS logs for specific users within a certain timeframe, the company said.

Cisco Duo did not identify the compromised telephony provider in its advisory.

"More specifically, the threat actor downloaded message logs for SMS messages that were sent to certain users under your Duo account between March 1, 2024 and March 31, 2024," Cisco said in its customer advisory. "The message logs did not contain any message content but did contain the phone number, phone carrier, country, and state to which each message was sent, as well as other metadata (e.g., date and time of the message, type of message, etc.)."

Cisco advised impacted users to notify anyone whose information was exposed, and to remain vigilant against additional phishing attacks using the stolen data.

This breach follows two specific trends, according to Jeff Margolies, chief product and strategy officer at Saviynt — social engineering cyberattack success, and a focus on identity security providers.

“There have been a number of public attacks on identity security providers, such as Okta and Microsoft, over the past few years," Margolies says. "You can also go back as far as the RSA SecurID Token attack back in 2011 to see how far back these sorts of attacks go."

In addition to the critical need for identity security providers to do more to secure their systems, Margolies adds enterprise teams need to assess what a breach of these services could mean to their own cybersecurity posture.

"It is also important for companies to understand the reliance they have on third-party identity security companies, how an attack on those companies would impact them, and what mitigating controls are in place to detect and respond to events with their Identity security providers," he explains.

About the Author(s)

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

See more from Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Mitre company logo
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Top MITRE ATT&CK Techniques and How to Defend Against ThemTop MITRE ATT&CK Techniques and How to Defend Against Them
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Apr 10, 2024
4 Min Read
A medical professional wearing scrub attire clicking on a screen in front of her
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Round 2: Change Healthcare Targeted in Second Ransomware AttackRound 2: Change Healthcare Targeted in Second Ransomware Attack
byDark Reading Staff
Apr 8, 2024
2 Min Read
A magnifying glass being held up in front of the apple logo
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Apple Warns Users in 150 Countries of Mercenary Spyware AttacksApple Warns Users Targeted by Mercenary Spyware
byDark Reading Staff
Apr 11, 2024
1 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events