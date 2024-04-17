Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
Israel prepares for a response to Iran's April 14 drone and missile attack.
April 17, 2024
Adding fuel to speculation that Israel may wage strategic cyberattacks on Iran in response to the April 14 aerial drone and missile attack, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) held simulated cyber and combat warfare drills.
Israel's Northern Command forces held the drills with the nation's cyber and technology units to test the combination of cyber and kinetic warfare in preparation to the nation's response to the Iranian attack, according to The Jerusalem Post.
Earlier this week, Israeli citizens received threatening text messages purportedly from an Iranian-backed hacking team warning that it has hijacked the nation's radar systems, stating: "You have only a few hours to fix the systems."
Israeli officials had not verified the group's claims.
