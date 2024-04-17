Adding fuel to speculation that Israel may wage strategic cyberattacks on Iran in response to the April 14 aerial drone and missile attack, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) held simulated cyber and combat warfare drills.

Israel's Northern Command forces held the drills with the nation's cyber and technology units to test the combination of cyber and kinetic warfare in preparation to the nation's response to the Iranian attack, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Earlier this week, Israeli citizens received threatening text messages purportedly from an Iranian-backed hacking team warning that it has hijacked the nation's radar systems, stating: "You have only a few hours to fix the systems."

Israeli officials had not verified the group's claims.