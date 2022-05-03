Syxsense Enterprise Unifies Endpoint Security and IT Management for Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring and Remediation



ALISO VIEJO, Calif. – [May 3, 2022] – Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, today announced Syxsense Enterprise™, the world’s first IT management and endpoint security solution that delivers real-time vulnerability monitoring and instant remediation for every endpoint across an organization’s entire network environment. Syxsense Enterprise combines Syxsense Secure, Manage, and Mobile Device Manager to deliver a completely unified platform that scans and manages all endpoints, resolves problems in real-time, and reduces the risks associated with system misconfigurations. This enables organizations to better predict, identify, and remediate vulnerabilities.

“As threats get more complex, it’s important that IT teams have consolidated solutions for IT management and endpoint security. Syxsense Enterprise is designed to give them a centralized cloud-based platform for scanning, patching, recognizing, and remediating vulnerabilities that could lead to attack or exploitation of endpoints,” said Ashley Leonard, Founder and CEO at Syxsense. “By offering our customers a unified cloud solution, we enable complete control over every endpoint device on the network so they can secure business-critical resources quickly and streamline security operations.”

Syxsense Enterprise is the industry’s first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solution that addresses the three key elements of endpoint security – vulnerabilities, patch, and compliance. It layers on a powerful workflow automation tool called Syxsense Cortex™ that remediates and eliminates endpoint security weaknesses – all through a single cloud-based, drag and drop management interface, with hundreds of prebuilt workflows. This includes the ability to identify software vulnerabilities in both OS and 3rd party applications, misconfigurations from open ports, disabled firewalls, ineffective user account polices and more.

It also includes Syxsense’s recently launched Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution, which allows IT to manage devices running on iOS, iPadOS, and Android, in addition to previously supported Windows, Linux and Mac environments. Syxsense MDM includes all the tools necessary for Device Enrollment, Inventory and Configuration Management, Application Deployment and Rollback, Data Containerization, and Remote Device Lock/Reset/Wipe (making it possible for IT to wipe sensitive data from lost or stolen devices).

“As the market shifts to a hybrid workforce, the number of endpoints is growing exponentially, with corporate network connected mobile endpoints soaring,” said Charles Kolodgy, principal at advisory firm Security Mindsets. “The need to manage and secure an increasing number of endpoints, including desktops, mobile phones and other devices, is becoming more apparent every day as sophisticated threats grow exponentially. Syxsense Enterprise is offering a solution that solves the need to both secure and manage a vast collection of endpoints. The key is the ability to scan for vulnerabilities and patch without losing business continuity.”

The key features of Syxsense Enterprise include:

Vulnerability Scanning – Prevent cyberattacks by identifying scanning authorization issues, security implementation problems, and antivirus status.

Patch Everything – Automatically deploy OS and third-party patches to remediate all endpoint vulnerabilities inside the network and on roaming devices outside the network.

Prove Compliance and Device Health – Document patching with reporting for risk assessments, vulnerable devices, task summaries and more. And scan and prioritize patching relative to risk exposure.

Quarantine Devices – Block communication for an infected device, isolate endpoints, and kill malicious processes before they impact the network.

Control All Mobile Devices – Oversee devices remotely, silently push OTA configurations, applications, and policies from iOS to Android to Windows and more.

Collaborate with Ease – IT and security teams can now collaborate in a single console to identify and close endpoint attack vectors quickly.

For more details or to schedule a demo, visit: https://www.syxsense.com/gc-demo-syxsense

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading provider of innovative, intuitive endpoint security and management technology that combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to help customers predict and remove security threats across all devices including mobile. Syxsense is the first unified security and endpoint management platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management (vulnerabilities, patch and compliance) and layers on a powerful workflow automation tool called Syxsense Cortex,™ all through a single cloud-based platform, enabling greater efficiency and collaboration between teams. The always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com