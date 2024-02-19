Sponsored By

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

February 19, 2024

Caption contest for image of two guards on roof of castle, one with sword. The castle has 7 doors to enter.
Source: John Klossner

Feeling a bit vulnerable lately? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the March 18, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading February Toon."

  • Via social media: X/Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations, Michael L. Mustin! The senior IT technician at First Bank Richmond came up with the winning caption for January's "Just for Kicks" cartoon contest. His caption appears below. Thanks to all who participated.

DRtoon_Jan2024.jpg

"Your computer hasn't been patched yet, so we isolated it from the network."

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

