Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
February 19, 2024
Feeling a bit vulnerable lately? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the March 18, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading February Toon."
Via social media: X/Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner
Congratulations, Michael L. Mustin! The senior IT technician at First Bank Richmond came up with the winning caption for January's "Just for Kicks" cartoon contest. His caption appears below. Thanks to all who participated.
"Your computer hasn't been patched yet, so we isolated it from the network."
