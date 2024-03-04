Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
Name That Edge Toon: How Charming
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
March 4, 2024
Be careful before logging onto your next webinar. You never know who is going to pop up or, as in the case of the Iran-linked Charming Kitten gang, whether your network will be compromised. In the meantime, come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the March 27, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading March Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Matt Tompkins continues his winning spree. The federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission won first prize for last month's "The Great Escape" contest. Way to go, Matt, and a round of applause for everyone who participated.
