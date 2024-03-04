Sponsored By

Name That Edge Toon: How Charming

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

March 4, 2024

Come up with a Charming Kitten inspired caption for people attending a webinar led by a cat and with an on-screen cat.
Source: John Klosnner

Be careful before logging onto your next webinar. You never know who is going to pop up or, as in the case of the Iran-linked Charming Kitten gang, whether your network will be compromised. In the meantime, come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the March 27, 2024, deadline:

Last Month's Winner

Matt Tompkins continues his winning spree. The federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission won first prize for last month's "The Great Escape" contest. Way to go, Matt, and a round of applause for everyone who participated.

EdgeToon_Feb2024-winner.jpg

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

