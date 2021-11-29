NanoLock Security and Waterfall Security Partner to Deliver OT Security for Industrial and Energy Applications

Rosh HaAyin, Israel and Nitzanei Oz, Israel, November 29, 2021—Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, and NanoLock Security, the device-level cybersecurity provider, today announce a partnership to deliver advanced OT security for energy utilities and industrial internet of things (IIoT) deployments worldwide. This partnership unites NanoLock’s zero-trust¸ device-level protection and management of IIoT and OT devices with Waterfall’s industry-leading Unidirectional Security Gateways to safely deploy and manage the latest IIoT technologies in industrial and OT networks.

Utilities and industrial enterprises’ IIoT endpoints need robust protection from all threat vectors. NanoLock’s embedded gatekeeper solution prevents device-level attacks from outsiders, insiders, and along the firmware supply chain to ensure the operational integrity of those devices and to prevent any malicious or wrongful modification to the devices’ critical code and parameters. Waterfall’s Unidirectional Gateways and related products provide safe IT/OT integration that prevents network-based attacks from entering control-critical OT networks. Together, the joint security provided by Waterfall and NanoLock will enable the benefits of connected IIoT deployments while alleviating the risks associated with network-connected infrastructure.

“Preventing device tampering and ensuring the operational integrity of IIoT deployments is vital to modern industrial automation,” said Ran Pedhazur, VP of Business Development at Waterfall Security Solutions. “Waterfall is pleased to partner with NanoLock. Together our solutions protect IIoT deployments from both internal and external threats.”

“As IIoT deployments face the pressure of rising cybersecurity risks, the collaboration between NanoLock and Waterfall is more opportune than ever,” said Roy Tshukati, NanoLock’s Head of Global Sales and Business Development . “While NanoLock prevents bad actors from using endpoints to get into the networks they connect to, Waterfall enables safe visibility from those external networks into the IIoT deployments, so our companies make for quite natural partners.”

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable enterprise-wide visibility for operations, with disciplined control. Waterfall products represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company’s growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

About NanoLock Security

NanoLock Security’s zero-trust, device-level protection and management secure IoT, OT, and connected devices against persistent cyberattacks by outsiders, insiders and supply chain adversaries, including billions of devices that other technologies cannot protect. Our lifetime protection and management solution takes zero-trust to the device-level with an ironclad protection, secured and managed firmware updates, reliable status and alerts and unique forensic data. NanoLock fuels the IoT and IIoT revolution with an enduring and affordable zero-trust protection that is vital for critical infrastructures, such as industrial companies and utilities that are looking to ensure the integrity of their devices, maintain business continuity, and protect revenues. NanoLock is headquartered in Israel with offices in the US, Europe and Japan. Visit www.nanolocksecurity.comfor more information.

