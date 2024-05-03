REvil Affiliate Off to Jail for Multimillion-Dollar Ransomware Scheme
Charges against the ransomware gang member included damage to computers, conspiracy to commit fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
May 3, 2024
Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi, affiliate of the REvil ransomware-as-a-service group, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to an 11-count indictment.
The charges against Vasinskyi, also known as Rabotnik, involved conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and damage to protected computers. According to court documents, he conducted thousands of ransomware attacks using the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware variants.
"Yaroslav Vasinskyi and his co-conspirators hacked into thousands of computers around the world and encrypted them with ransomware," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. "Then they demanded over $700 million in ransom payments and threatened to publicly disclose victims' data if they refused to pay."
Alongside his sentencing, Vasinskyi has been ordered to pay roughly $16 million in restitution for the role he played in over 2,500 ransomware attacks — a fraction of the $700 million in ransom payments that was demanded of his victims.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Key Findings from the State of AppSec Report 2024May 7, 2024
Is AI Identifying Threats to Your Network?May 14, 2024
Where and Why Threat Intelligence Makes Sense for Your Enterprise Security StrategyMay 15, 2024
Safeguarding Political Campaigns: Defending Against Mass Phishing AttacksMay 16, 2024
Why Effective Asset Management is Critical to Enterprise CybersecurityMay 21, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024