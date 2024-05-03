REvil Affiliate Off to Jail for Multimillion-Dollar Ransomware Scheme

Charges against the ransomware gang member included damage to computers, conspiracy to commit fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

May 3, 2024

1 Min Read
A hooded figure in front of the Ukraine flag
Source: Ozrimoz via Shutterstock

Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi, affiliate of the REvil ransomware-as-a-service group, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to an 11-count indictment.

The charges against Vasinskyi, also known as Rabotnik, involved conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and damage to protected computers. According to court documents, he conducted thousands of ransomware attacks using the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware variants.

"Yaroslav Vasinskyi and his co-conspirators hacked into thousands of computers around the world and encrypted them with ransomware," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. "Then they demanded over $700 million in ransom payments and threatened to publicly disclose victims' data if they refused to pay."

Alongside his sentencing, Vasinskyi has been ordered to pay roughly $16 million in restitution for the role he played in over 2,500 ransomware attacks — a fraction of the $700 million in ransom payments that was demanded of his victims.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Three fake human brains lying in leaf litter in a deserted forest clearing
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Verizon DBIR: Basic Security Gaffes Underpin Bumper Crop of BreachesVerizon DBIR: Basic Security Gaffes Underpin Bumper Crop of Breaches
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
May 1, 2024
11 Min Read
Hand about to tap the letters API on a screen
Application Security
Shadow APIs: An Overlooked Cyber-Risk for OrgsShadow APIs: An Overlooked Cyber-Risk for Orgs
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
May 1, 2024
3 Min Read
giant eye against a dark background
Data Privacy
Facebook at 20: Contemplating the Cost of PrivacyFacebook at 20: Contemplating the Cost of Privacy
byJoan Goodchild, Contributing Writer
Apr 30, 2024
5 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events