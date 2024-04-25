The refunds will be made to individual affected customers through thousands of PayPal payments, available to be redeemed for a limited time.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

April 25, 2024

1 Min Read
A ring doorbell camera in front of a house beside the front door
Source: Len Holsborg via Alamy Stock Photo

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is refunding over $5.6 million to Ring customers after a 2023 privacy settlement.

Last year the FTC filed complaints against Ring, the home security company owned by Amazon, after accusations arose that employees were spying on female customers in bedrooms and bathrooms. Not only this, but the company failed to notify and obtain consent from customers regarding use of security video footage for training purposes until 2018.

The FTC asserted that Ring had failed to restrict access to its videos, failed to gain user consent, and failed to implement security safeguards leading to "egregious violations of users' privacy."

The FTC will be making the refunds through 117,044 PayPal payments to customers, depending on the type of Ring device used during the period when unauthorized users could have accessed Ring video footage.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

MITRE Corp's logo in blue
Endpoint Security
MITRE ATT&CKED: InfoSec's Most Trusted Name Falls to Ivanti BugsMITRE ATT&CKED: InfoSec's Most Trusted Name Falls to Ivanti Bugs
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Apr 22, 2024
3 Min Read
The letters EDR/XDR amid binary code
Application Security
Evil XDR: Researcher Turns Palo Alto Software Into Perfect MalwareEvil XDR: Researcher Turns Palo Alto Software Into Perfect Malware
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Apr 19, 2024
4 Min Read
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, skyline against the harbor at sunrise
Cyber Risk
Licensed to Bill? Nations Mandate Certification & Licensure of Cybersecurity ProsLicensed to Bill? Nations Mandate Certification of Cybersecurity Pros
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Apr 23, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events