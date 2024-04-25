The refunds will be made to individual affected customers through thousands of PayPal payments, available to be redeemed for a limited time.
April 25, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is refunding over $5.6 million to Ring customers after a 2023 privacy settlement.
Last year the FTC filed complaints against Ring, the home security company owned by Amazon, after accusations arose that employees were spying on female customers in bedrooms and bathrooms. Not only this, but the company failed to notify and obtain consent from customers regarding use of security video footage for training purposes until 2018.
The FTC asserted that Ring had failed to restrict access to its videos, failed to gain user consent, and failed to implement security safeguards leading to "egregious violations of users' privacy."
The FTC will be making the refunds through 117,044 PayPal payments to customers, depending on the type of Ring device used during the period when unauthorized users could have accessed Ring video footage.
