PRESS RELEASE

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 23, 2024 – CompTIA, the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body, announced today that eight of its certifications are included in U.S. Department of Defense efforts to create, qualify and upskill a more diverse workforce to protect the nation’s interests, information and infrastructure.

The Cyber Workforce Qualification Program, which includes U.S. Department of Defense Manual 8140.03 (DoDM 8140.03), modernizes DoD talent management, allowing for more targeted and flexible approaches and options to manage and achieve a qualified cyber workforce in IT, cybersecurity, cyber effects, cyber intelligence and cyber enablers.

"As a leader in cybersecurity and IT upskilling, we have worked for years to create, qualify and upskill a more diverse workforce," said Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist, CompTIA. "The DoD has adopted a targeted, role-based approach to identify, develop and qualify cyber personnel. This includes clear, standards-based certifications and training options for military personnel, civilian staff and government contractors."

The eight CompTIA certifications approved for DoDM 8140.03 cover 31 different work roles within the DoD cyber workforce. These job roles range from technical support and network operations specialists to cyber defense forensic analysts, cyber policy and strategy planners and information systems security developers and managers.

"It's exciting to see how CompTIA and the DoD have taken independent paths to achieve the same goals,” Dr. Stanger said. "Pathways are vital, and we're pleased to see how the U.S. DoD has specified the need for standards-based certifications and training options for military personnel, civilian staff and government contractors."

CompTIA certifications validate essential skills through performance-based exams that assess an individual’s ability to solve problems in real-world settings. These certifications are vendor-neutral, internationally recognized and accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to comply with the ISO 17024 standard. CompTIA has awarded 3.5 million certifications to technology professionals around the world, including more than 800,000 in cybersecurity-related disciplines.

CompTIA will lead an education session on "Navigating and Implementing DoD 8140" at TechNet Cyber, the flagship event presented annually by the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International (AFCEA). This year’s conference is June 25-27 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

To learn how CompTIA certifications map to DoDM 8140.03 work roles visit https://www.comptia.org/content/tools/comptia-and-dodm-8140.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training, education and professional certifications that give them the confidence and skills to work in tech. https://www.comptia.org/