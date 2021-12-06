MITRE Engenuity & Cybrary Surpass 25,000 Users in MITRE ATT&CK Defender Certification Program

MCLEAN, Va., BEDFORD, Mass., & COLLEGE PARK, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MITRE Engenuity , MITRE's tech foundation for public good, and Cybrary , the world's largest online cybersecurity professional development platform, today announced that MITRE ATT&CK Defender TM (MAD), the cybersecurity community's new MITRE ATT&CK® training and certification program, surpassed 25,000 total learners since its initial launch in March 2021 .

The program, with 25,904 users from more than 90 countries and 1,600 companies, helps close the skill gap to enable defenders to gain the advantage over cyber adversaries. MAD is unique in that the certifications do not expire on an arbitrary date. Rather, recertification is driven by events that change the threat landscape or best practices significantly.

"The reaction to MITRE ATT&CK Defender has been overwhelmingly positive, and our team is proud to have contributed something to the community that has already provided benefit to so many," says Steve Luke, senior principal multi-discipline system engineer, MITRE Engenuity. "Working with Cybrary to hit this milestone and provide training that is freely available to the community has had a really positive impact, and that impact continues to grow with our audience."

MITRE ATT&CK Defender currently offers three courses, with a plan to add more in the upcoming months:

ATT&CK Fundamentals : A thorough introduction and overview of ATT&CK and how it, and a threat-informed mindset, can help focus our efforts toward understanding how to improve defenses against real-world adversaries.

A thorough introduction and overview of ATT&CK and how it, and a threat-informed mindset, can help focus our efforts toward understanding how to improve defenses against real-world adversaries. ATT&CK SOC Assessments : How to leverage ATT&CK to assess the current strengths and prioritized gaps of a Security Operations Center (SOC).

How to leverage ATT&CK to assess the current strengths and prioritized gaps of a Security Operations Center (SOC). ATT&CK Cyber Threat Intelligence : How to apply ATT&CK to identify, analyze, share, and make actionable recommendations based on knowledge of adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Additionally, MITRE ATT&CK Defender currently offers two certifications:

Security Operations Center (SOC) Assessment Certification : Validates defenders' proficiency in using ATT&CK to perform rapid, low overhead SOC assessments.

: Validates defenders' proficiency in using ATT&CK to perform rapid, low overhead SOC assessments. Cyber Threat Intelligence Certification: For practitioners interested in certifying a mastery in the application of ATT&CK to improve existing threat intelligence practices.

"We are beyond thrilled to surpass 25,000 learners with MITRE ATT&CK Defender," said Kevin Hanes, CEO of Cybrary. "It's great to see industry professionals embracing this program as an easy way to enhance their knowledge and skills to address the latest attack techniques and strategies."

MITRE Engenuity and Cybrary offer the MITRE ATT&CK Defender courses for multiple reasons. A comprehensive survey on " The State of MITRE ATT&CK in Threat-Informed Defense " found that 82% of respondents know ATT&CK, but only 8% use it regularly. Hiring managers also value ATT&CK skills, with 70% actively seeking out employees who have the skill to apply ATT&CK.

"I had a great time watching the courses and using the tools like ATT&CK Navigator in the course of earning my MITRE ATT&CK Defender Security Operations Center Assessment Certification," says Brian Shepherd, current security analyst for ConnectWise and one of the tens of thousands of individuals growing their careers via the MAD program. "These certifications ensure that security professionals are constantly aware of, and prepared for, any potential attacks that arise."

"FOUR18 Intelligence is creating a new paradigm in cybersecurity human talent development and operations that places skills in hunting real-world attacker tradecraft at the front and center of the process," said Mark Jaster, founder and CEO, FOUR18 Intelligence Corp. "For us MITRE ATT&CK Defender certifications are not nice-to-haves, but must-haves for the next generation of cyber analysts."

Learn more about MITRE ATT&CK Defender, as well as all of the courses and certifications, here .

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for the public good. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE's deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, building a genomics center for public good, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense.

www.mitre-engenuity.org .

About Cybrary