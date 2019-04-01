Database Security
Reddit Alerts Users to Possible Account Breaches
Dark Reading Staff, Quick Hits
User lockouts, combined with requirements for new passwords, indicate an attack on accounts at the popular social media platform.
By Dark Reading Staff , 1/10/2019
By Dark Reading Staff , 1/10/2019
Ryuk Ransomware Attribution May Be Premature
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark ReadingNews
The eagerness to tie recent Ryuk ransomware attacks to a specific group could be rushed, researchers say.
By Kelly Sheridan Staff Editor, Dark Reading, 1/10/2019
By Kelly Sheridan Staff Editor, Dark Reading, 1/10/2019
Election Security Isn't as Bad as People Think
Suzanne Spaulding, Former DHS Under Secretary and Nozomi Networks AdviserCommentary
Make no mistake, however: We'll always have to be on guard. And we can take some lessons from the world of industrial cybersecurity.
By Suzanne Spaulding Former DHS Under Secretary and Nozomi Networks Adviser, 1/10/2019
Comment0 comments  |  Read  |  Post a Comment
Consumers Demand Security from Smart Device Makers
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark ReadingNews
Poll shows individuals want better security from IoT device manufacturers as connected products flood the market.
By Kelly Sheridan Staff Editor, Dark Reading, 1/10/2019
By Kelly Sheridan Staff Editor, Dark Reading, 1/10/2019
Google: G Suite Now Alerts Admins to Data Exfiltration
Dark Reading Staff, Quick Hits
New additions to the G Suite alert center are intended to notify admins of phishing and data exports.
By Dark Reading Staff , 1/10/2019
By Dark Reading Staff , 1/10/2019
6 Best Practices for Managing an Online Educational Infrastructure
Jamie Smith & Larry Schwarberg, Chief Information Officer; Chief Information Security Officer for University of PhoenixCommentary
Universities must keep pace with rapidly changing technology to help thwart malicious hacking attempts and protect student information.
By Jamie Smith & Larry Schwarberg Chief Information Officer; Chief Information Security Officer for University of Phoenix, 1/10/2019
Comment0 comments  |  Read  |  Post a Comment
Web Vulnerabilities Up, IoT Flaws Down
Robert Lemos, Technology Journalist/Data ResearcherNews
The number of flaws found in WordPress and its associated plugins have tripled since 2017, while Internet of Things vulnerabilities dropped significantly, according to data collected by Imperva.
By Robert Lemos , 1/9/2019
By Robert Lemos , 1/9/2019
Container Deployments Bring Security Woes at DevOps Speed
Curtis Franklin Jr., Senior Editor at Dark ReadingNews
Nearly half of all companies know that they're deploying containers with security flaws, according to a new survey.
By Curtis Franklin Jr. Senior Editor at Dark Reading, 1/9/2019
By Curtis Franklin Jr. Senior Editor at Dark Reading, 1/9/2019
Kaspersky Lab Helped US Nab NSA Data Thief: Report
Jai Vijayan, Freelance writerNews
But this new development unlikely to do much to clear government suspicions about security vendor's ties to Russian intelligence, analyst says.
By Jai Vijayan Freelance writer, 1/9/2019
By Jai Vijayan Freelance writer, 1/9/2019
Security Concerns Limit Remote Work Opportunities
Dark Reading Staff, Quick Hits
When companies limit the remote work options that they know will benefit the organization, security concerns are often to blame.
By Dark Reading Staff , 1/9/2019
By Dark Reading Staff , 1/9/2019
NCSC Launches Nation-State Cyber Threat Protection Program for Businesses
Steve Zurier, Freelance WriterNews
National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) released free online security awareness materials for businesses to defend against nation-state hackers.
By Steve Zurier Freelance Writer, 1/9/2019
By Steve Zurier Freelance Writer, 1/9/2019
Cutting Through the Jargon of AI & ML: 5 Key Issues
John Omernik, Distinguished Technologist, MapRCommentary
Ask the tough questions before you invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. The security of your enterprise depends on it.
By John Omernik Distinguished Technologist, MapR, 1/9/2019
By John Omernik Distinguished Technologist, MapR, 1/9/2019
Magecart Mayhem Continues in OXO Breach
Dark Reading Staff, Quick Hits
The home goods company confirmed users' data may have been compromised during multiple time frames over a two-year period.
By Dark Reading Staff , 1/9/2019
By Dark Reading Staff , 1/9/2019
Security at the Speed of DevOps: Maturity, Orchestration, and Detection
Kamal Shah, CEO at StackRoxCommentary
Container and microservices technologies, including the orchestrator Kubernetes, create an extraordinary opportunity to build infrastructure and applications that are secure by design.
By Kamal Shah CEO at StackRox, 1/9/2019
By Kamal Shah CEO at StackRox, 1/9/2019
6 Ways to Beat Back BEC Attacks
Steve Zurier, Freelance Writer
Don't assume your employees know how to spot business email compromises – they need some strong training and guidance on how to respond in the event of an attack.
By Steve Zurier Freelance Writer, 1/9/2019
By Steve Zurier Freelance Writer, 1/9/2019
New 'Crypto Dusting' Attack Gives Cash, Takes Reputation
Curtis Franklin Jr., Senior Editor at Dark ReadingNews
This new form of crypto wallet fraud enlists unwary consumers and companies to help defeat anti-money laundering methods for law enforcement and regulators.
By Curtis Franklin Jr. Senior Editor at Dark Reading, 1/8/2019
By Curtis Franklin Jr. Senior Editor at Dark Reading, 1/8/2019
Remote Code Execution Bugs Are Primary Focus of January Patch Tuesday
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark ReadingNews
This month's security update includes seven patches ranked Critical and one publicly known vulnerability.
By Kelly Sheridan Staff Editor, Dark Reading, 1/8/2019
By Kelly Sheridan Staff Editor, Dark Reading, 1/8/2019
20-Year-Old Student Admits to Massive Data Leak in Germany
Jai Vijayan, Freelance writerNews
Hack was not politically motivated; no sign of third-party involvement, authorities say.
By Jai Vijayan Freelance writer, 1/8/2019
By Jai Vijayan Freelance writer, 1/8/2019
Your Life Is the Attack Surface: The Risks of IoT
Jason Haddix, Vice President of Researcher Growth at BugcrowdCommentary
To protect yourself, you must know where you're vulnerable — and these tips can help.
By Jason Haddix Vice President of Researcher Growth at Bugcrowd, 1/8/2019
Comment0 comments  |  Read  |  Post a Comment
Humana Breaches Reflect Chronic Credential Theft in Healthcare
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark ReadingNews
A series of 2018 cybersecurity incidents shows credential stuffing is a trend to watch among healthcare organizations.
By Kelly Sheridan Staff Editor, Dark Reading, 1/8/2019
By Kelly Sheridan Staff Editor, Dark Reading, 1/8/2019
Trend Micro Rolls Out IoT Security 2.0
FireEye Updates Email Security with New Threat Detection and Evasion Defenses Based on Insights from the Front Lines
Nuspire Launches Managed Detection And Response Solution With Three Detection And Response Services
Criminal Charges Filed in Los Angeles and Alaska in Conjunction with Seizures Of 15 Websites Offering DDoS-For-Hire Services
Harris Poll Reveals American Attitudes Towards Cybersecurity and Privacy
Don Cardinal Named Head of Financial Data Exchange
Avanan Raises $25 Million
CrowdStrike Part of MITRE ATT&CK Product Evaluation
Marriott Sheds New Light on Massive Breach
Dark Reading Staff 1/4/2019
Microsoft's 'Project Bali' Wants to Let You Control Your Data
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  1/4/2019
Threat of a Remote Cyberattack on Today's Aircraft Is Real
Bruce Jackson, President and Managing Director of Air Informatics,  1/7/2019
