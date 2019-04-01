Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

PUBLISHED:

2019-01-10

Improper setting of device configuration in system firmware for Intel(R) NUC kits may allow a privileged user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via physical access.



PUBLISHED:

2019-01-10

Insufficient write protection in firmware for Intel(R) Optane(TM) SSD DC P4800X before version E2010435 may allow a privileged user to potentially enable a denial of service via local access.



PUBLISHED:

2019-01-10

Firmware update routine in bootloader for Intel(R) Optane(TM) SSD DC P4800X before version E2010435 may allow a privileged user to potentially enable a denial of service via local access.



PUBLISHED:

2019-01-10

Improper directory permissions in the ZeroConfig service in Intel(R) PROSet/Wireless WiFi Software before version 20.90.0.7 may allow an authorized user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via local access.



PUBLISHED:

2019-01-10