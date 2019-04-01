Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2017-3718PUBLISHED: 2019-01-10
Improper setting of device configuration in system firmware for Intel(R) NUC kits may allow a privileged user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via physical access.
CVE-2018-12166PUBLISHED: 2019-01-10
Insufficient write protection in firmware for Intel(R) Optane(TM) SSD DC P4800X before version E2010435 may allow a privileged user to potentially enable a denial of service via local access.
CVE-2018-12167PUBLISHED: 2019-01-10
Firmware update routine in bootloader for Intel(R) Optane(TM) SSD DC P4800X before version E2010435 may allow a privileged user to potentially enable a denial of service via local access.
CVE-2018-12177PUBLISHED: 2019-01-10
Improper directory permissions in the ZeroConfig service in Intel(R) PROSet/Wireless WiFi Software before version 20.90.0.7 may allow an authorized user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via local access.
CVE-2018-18098PUBLISHED: 2019-01-10
Improper file verification in install routine for Intel(R) SGX SDK and Platform Software for Windows before 2.2.100 may allow an escalation of privilege via local access.