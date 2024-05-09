News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.
Token Security Launches Machine-Centric IAM Platform
Instead of building a list of users and identifying what systems each use can access, Token Security starts with a list of machines and determining who can access each system.
May 9, 2024
The shift to cloud technologies and microservices means organizations are now managing more identities and credentials than ever. Attackers are also increasingly relying on stolen credentials to carry out their operations, making identity and access management the cornerstone of enterprise security.
Token Security emerged from stealth with a “machine-first” identity security platform providing visibility and continuous threat exposure management to manage identities. While legacy products focus on building a list of employees and other users and check what systems each person has access to, Token security starts with a list of machines and identifies who can access each machine.
The platform integrates existing infrastructure and triages data to extract context, evaluate, and prioritize threat detection, the company said. Token Security supports all major infrastructure platforms — Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, and Snowflake — and integrates with major identity providers, source code repositories, and secrets managers.
As part of the launch, Token Security announced $7 million in seed funding from TLV Partners, SNR, and angel investors. The company is currently working with fintech, security, insurtech, and e-commerce companies. Itamar Apelblat, co-founder and CEO, and Ido Shlomo, co-founder and CTO, have worked together for more than 15 years, according to Token Security.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Is AI Identifying Threats to Your Network?May 14, 2024
Where and Why Threat Intelligence Makes Sense for Your Enterprise Security StrategyMay 15, 2024
Safeguarding Political Campaigns: Defending Against Mass Phishing AttacksMay 16, 2024
Why Effective Asset Management is Critical to Enterprise CybersecurityMay 21, 2024
Finding Your Way on the Path to Zero TrustMay 22, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Token Security Launches Machine-Centric IAM PlatformMay 9, 2024|1 Min Read
Microsoft Previews Feature to Block Malicious OAuth AppsMay 6, 2024|3 Min Read
AT&T Splits Cybersecurity Services Business, Launches LevelBlueMay 6, 2024|4 Min Read
Anetac Targets Service Account SecurityMay 6, 2024|2 Min Read