Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Amnesty International Cites Indonesia as a Spyware Hub

The growing amount of surveillance technology being deployed in the country is concerning due to Indonesia's increasing blows to citizens' civil rights.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

May 6, 2024

1 Min Read
Indonesian flag
Source: Rawf8 via Alamy Stock Photo

New research from Amnesty International's Security Lab identifies Indonesia as an emerging hub for surveillance tools and suppliers. The organization found evidence of sales and shipment of "highly invasive spyware and other surveillance technologies" sent to Indonesia from countries like Israel, Greece, Singapore, and Malaysia dating back to 2017 up until last year. 

These surveillance tools reportedly belong to companies like "Q Cyber Technologies (linked to NSO Group), the Intellexa consortium, Saito Tech (also known as Candiru), FinFisher and its wholly-owned subsidiary Raedarius M8 Sdn Bhd, and Wintego Systems."

Amnesty International also detailed various malicious domain names and network infrastructures connected to spyware platforms that are targeting individuals in Indonesia. While the domain names mimic political parties and media outlets, it's unclear who is actually being targeted, according to Amnesty International. Spyware historically has been used by government entities to target civil society and journalists, so for Indonesia, where civil rights are under assault, this is "of special concern," according to Amnesty's report. 

"The current research provides material evidence to inform further research and accountability efforts to ensure that civil society in Indonesia can operate in an environment free from the fear of unlawful surveillance," the report said.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Three fake human brains lying in leaf litter in a deserted forest clearing
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Verizon DBIR: Basic Security Gaffes Underpin Bumper Crop of BreachesVerizon DBIR: Basic Security Gaffes Underpin Bumper Crop of Breaches
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
May 1, 2024
11 Min Read
Android logo on a smart phone
Сloud Security
Billions of Android Devices Open to 'Dirty Stream' AttackBillions of Android Devices Open to 'Dirty Stream' Attack
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
May 2, 2024
3 Min Read
A yellow sticky note on a keyboard with a username and password written on it
Application Security
Dropbox Breach Exposes Customer Credentials, Authentication DataDropbox Breach Exposes Customer Credentials, Authentication Data
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
May 2, 2024
3 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events