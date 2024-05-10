Dark Reading 'Drops' Its First Podcast

Our brand-new podcast, Dark Reading Confidential, has officially launched. You don't want to miss our first episode with the CISO and chief legal officer from Reddit and a cybersecurity attorney, who share their thoughts and advice for CISOs on the new SEC breach disclosure rules.

Kelly Jackson Higgins, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading

May 10, 2024

2 Min Read
Podcast microphone with blurry sound waves behind it
Source: aleksandr Lychagin via Alamy Stock Photo

At one of the first meetings Dark Reading held with its inaugural CISO Advisory Board last year, one of the questions a couple members of the board asked us was, "Why doesn't Dark Reading have a podcast?"

The question was fortuitous because we already had been discussing and mulling how we might roll out a podcast of our own that would provide another form of content for our audience — but through a different lens. Our concept was to create a podcast where cybersecurity practitioners could tell us their stories, both professional and personal, related to the relevant news and trends of the day, in an intimate, informal conversation that brings to life their experiences and insights so their peers could hear their voices and narrative firsthand.

Dark Reading had the support and encouragement of members of our CISO board to launch our first-ever podcast, and today it happened: We officially dropped the first episode of the brand-new Dark Reading Confidential podcast. We are thrilled to share with our readers and soon-to-be new listeners this new monthly podcast hosted by Dark Reading senior editor Becky Bracken, and featuring Jim Donahue, managing editor of commentary and copy desk, and myself.

Episode 1, "The CISO and the SEC," features Reddit CISO Fredrick "Flee" Lee, a member of the Dark Reading CISO Advisory Board; Reddit chief counsel Ben Lee; and Beth Burgin Waller, a cybersecurity attorney. The episode dives into the uncertainty CISOs face with the new SEC breach disclosure rules, and our guests explain what it means for the role of the CISO and share their expertise and advice to CISOs in this new regulatory realm.

So, listen to Dark Reading Confidential here on Dark Reading or find us on major platforms: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Audible, Pocket Casts, and Deezer.

About the Author(s)

Kelly Jackson Higgins, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading

Kelly Jackson Higgins, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading

Kelly Jackson Higgins is the Editor-in-Chief of Dark Reading. She is an award-winning veteran technology and business journalist with more than two decades of experience in reporting and editing for various publications, including Network Computing, Secure Enterprise Magazine, Virginia Business magazine, and other major media properties. Jackson Higgins was recently selected as one of the Top 10 Cybersecurity Journalists in the US, and named as one of Folio's 2019 Top Women in Media. She began her career as a sports writer in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, and earned her BA at William & Mary. Follow her on Twitter @kjhiggins.

See more from Kelly Jackson Higgins, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands at a lectern on a large stage with projection screens everywhere.
Cybersecurity Operations
Blinken: Digital Solidarity Is 'North Star' for US PolicyBlinken: Digital Solidarity Is 'North Star' for US Policy
byKaren Spiegelman, Features Editor
May 7, 2024
3 Min Read
Globe, plane, truck, person, and stack of boxes against a world map
Cyber Risk
Supply Chain Breaches Up 68% Year Over Year, According to DBIRDBIR: Supply Chain Breaches Up 68% YoY (Depending on your Definition)
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
May 6, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Identity & Access Management Security
Microsoft Previews Feature to Block Malicious OAuth AppsMicrosoft Previews Feature to Block Malicious OAuth Apps
byJeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer
May 6, 2024
3 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events