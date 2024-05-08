Cyolo Partners With Dragos to Unveil Holistic Secure Remote Access Solution for Critical Infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

Mountain View, Calif. - May 8th, 2024 – Cyolo, the secure remote access company for operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS), today announced a strategic partnership with Dragos, a global leader in cybersecurity for ICS/OT. Under the umbrella of Cyolo’s CyoloVerse partner program, Cyolo's PRO Secure Remote Access Platform will work with Dragos’s industry-leading OT cybersecurity platform. This collaboration will provide organizations with a robust and interoperable solution to protect their critical infrastructure against cyber threats.

New technology implementations in ICS/OT environments pose unique risks for critical infrastructure. Today’s risks include lack of support for modern authentication or connectivity methods in traditional environments, connecting existing infrastructure with highly vulnerable end-of-life operating systems, or risk of breaches from third-party remote access.

This interoperability is designed to provide OT customers visibility and management of their asset inventory and enhance asset vulnerability detection and remediation capabilities through a seamless secure controlled access platform.

“Cyolo ICS/OT security and safety expertise are changing the way organizations understand secure remote access,” said Matt Cowell, VP of Business Development at Dragos. “With our companies’ complementary capabilities and unique strengths, we can manage security through the different layers of the operational environment and protect a wider array of organizations across critical infrastructure. Ultimately reducing risk as they expand connectivity.”

Bringing the Cyolo PRO platform alongside the Dragos OT-native network visibility and monitoring offerings gives an unparalleled advantage. The Dragos Platform enables organizations to scale protection, the threat intelligence to keep on top of current threats, and the tools to respond quickly to incidents. With Cyolo’s robust role-based access, application, and policy control, in the future the Dragos Platform will be able to manage Cyolo’s Identity-based parameters (users, applications, resources, policy) in accordance with SOC / IR policies and guidelines.

Together Cyolo and Dragos deliver a comprehensive ICS/OT security framework based on the five critical controls of effective ICS/OT security:

ICS incident response—which integrates operational insights into incident handling, enhancing system integrity and recovery (Dragos)

Defensible architecture—ensuring robust visibility, segmentation, and enforcement mechanisms to bridge technological and human aspects of security (Dragos and Cyolo PRO)

ICS network visibility monitoring—employing continuous monitoring and protocol-aware tools to detect and address potential vulnerabilities (Dragos)

Remote Access Security—ensuring safe and secure stringent access control in the face of evolving hybrid work environments (Cyolo PRO).

Risk-based vulnerability management—prioritizing and addressing vulnerabilities based on their potential to pose significant operational risks, thereby ensuring proactive prevention, response, and recovery actions (Dragos and Cyolo PRO).

The solution plans to integrate Cyolo PRO and the Dragos Platform through an API architecture or operator console. It will deliver unsurpassed visibility and control of critical digital assets through secure identity-based access. Together, both companies will deliver simpler, stronger, and more efficient security controls that lay the foundation for Zero Trust (NIST 800-207).

“With this industry leading partnership, Cyolo joins Dragos to address security and operational challenges impacting OT environments," said Joe O’Donnell, EVP Corporate Development and OT GM at Cyolo. “The interoperability of the Dragos Platform and Cyolo PRO provides OT practitioners and industrial organizations with the full spectrum of cybersecurity services across the 5 ICS/OT Critical Controls. The timing could not be better as the world aggressively embraces Industry 4.0."

Dino Busalachi, CTO and Co-Founder at Velta Technology - a joint partner - also highlighted that “In light of the surge in cyber threats, the growing adoption of Industry 4.0, and the inherent risks within OT environments, Velta Technology understands the critical need to partner with Cyolo and Dragos. Their joint solutions will provide our customers in the industrial sector with a tailored approach that strengthens their access security and elevates their overall security posture.”

Dragos and Cyolo respond to the need for secure industrial networks without disrupting operations, compromising safety or risking non-compliance.

The Dragos Platform offers the most effective industrial cybersecurity technology, giving customers visibility into their ICS/OT assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and response actions. The strength behind the Dragos Platform comes from Dragos’s ability to codify industry-leading OT threat intelligence, and insights from the Dragos services team into the software.

About Cyolo

Cyolo helps OT and ICS organizations stay secure and productive in an era of distributed workforces and unprecedented cyber threats. Cyolo’s platform enables all users, including employees, third parties, and remote or on-site workers, to connect to their working environments seamlessly and securely via modern identity-based authentication. With one unified solution that integrates with your existing tech stack, Cyolo makes securely connecting people to their work simple. To learn more, visit

https://cyolo.io