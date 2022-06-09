informa
Anjuna Security: Tapping ‘Confidential Computing’ to Secure Data, Users, and Organizations

Anjuna Security's Ayal Yogev joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss how confidential computing will improve cloud security.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Anjuna Security's Ayal Yogev
Informa Tech

Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna Security, describes the emerging model of Confidential Computing, as well as how it leverages enclaves and creates Trusted Execution Environments, which isolates data from unauthorized access. Yogev also discusses how he expects Confidential Computing to improve security for cloud computing, especially with its multi-party service delivery model.

