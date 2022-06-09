Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna Security, describes the emerging model of Confidential Computing, as well as how it leverages enclaves and creates Trusted Execution Environments, which isolates data from unauthorized access. Yogev also discusses how he expects Confidential Computing to improve security for cloud computing, especially with its multi-party service delivery model.
Anjuna Security: Tapping ‘Confidential Computing’ to Secure Data, Users, and Organizations
Anjuna Security's Ayal Yogev joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss how confidential computing will improve cloud security.
