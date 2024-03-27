PRESS RELEASE

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Checkmarx, the leader in cloud-native application security, has integrated its enterprise application security platform, Checkmarx One, with leading cloud security provider Wiz and has joined the Wiz Integrations (WIN) program. The integration allows enterprise customers to approach application security (AppSec) from code to cloud and transform the way that AppSec and development teams prioritize and remediate cloud-native vulnerabilities by enriching their AppSec findings with runtime insights.

Wiz's Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provides comprehensive coverage of cloud environments. Checkmarx One correlates cloud security context from runtime environments with application security results to prioritize and deliver actionable insights on which vulnerabilities are most critical. This unique approach allows teams to focus on what impacts the business most, thereby improving developers’ productivity and efficiency.

“With over 90% of enterprises knowingly pushing vulnerable code to production, there is a strong demand to change how we approach AppSec in a cloud-native environment,” said David Dewaele, Senior Product Partnership Manager at Checkmarx. “Infusing cloud security insights into every step and level of AppSec allows security and development teams to focus on their most critical vulnerabilities first while also driving actionability to cloud security teams.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Checkmarx into the WIN platform,” said Oron Noah, Head of Product Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz. “Together with Checkmarx, we're providing customers security insights across the development and cloud lifecycle. Checkmarx provides us with unparalleled expertise in application security, which, combined with Wiz's CNAPP solution, enables us to offer a comprehensive approach to securing applications and infrastructure in the cloud."

The partnership between Checkmarx and Wiz introduces a "Shift Left, Shield Right" strategy, promising a holistic security posture that spans from code to cloud. Wiz contributes by providing an extensive inventory of cloud assets and crucial runtime context, while Checkmarx identifies and facilitates the remediation of software application vulnerabilities. Together, they offer a unified solution that aligns Wiz's cloud assets inventory with Checkmarx' assessment of applications and source code repositories, providing runtime context during development and actionability while applications are being monitored in production.

To learn more about the Checkmarx and Wiz integration, visit this page. To book a demo of the integration, visit this page.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in application security and ensures that enterprises worldwide can secure their application development from code to cloud. The company’s consolidated Checkmarx One platform and services address the needs of enterprises by improving security and reducing TCO, while simultaneously building trust between AppSec, developers, and CISOs. Checkmarx believes it’s not just about finding risk but remediating it across the entire application footprint and software supply chain with one seamless process for all relevant stakeholders. The company is honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, which includes 40 percent of all Fortune 100 companies.