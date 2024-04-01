Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
Pity the frequent fliers who have to wait on line to get through airport security. So what's the deal with this guy? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the April 24, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading April Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Scott Malcolm for the win! The retired consultant captured first place with this caption for last month's "How Charming" contest. Way to go, Scott, and a round of applause for everyone who participated.
