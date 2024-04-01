Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

April 1, 2024

1 Min Read
Send us a caption for an image of a businessman flying over an airport security machine while others wait in line
Source: John Klossner

Pity the frequent fliers who have to wait on line to get through airport security. So what's the deal with this guy? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the April 24, 2024, deadline:

Last Month's Winner

Scott Malcolm for the win! The retired consultant captured first place with this caption for last month's "How Charming" contest. Way to go, Scott, and a round of applause for everyone who participated.

EdgeToon_March2024-winner.jpg

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
