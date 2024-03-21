News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.
The Microsoft Identity Cookbook is a collection of orchestration recipes to help organizations adopt cloud-based identity providers.
March 21, 2024
Strata Identity announced a Microsoft Identity Cookbook to help enterprises securely move authentication from on-premise Microsoft Active Directory to the cloud-based Microsoft Entra ID. The recipes will also help enterprises extend Entra ID to on-premises legacy Windows applications that do not support modern cloud identity protocols.
The Cookbook includes orchestration recipes to help security teams automate and simplify the process of modernizing applications from Active Directory to Entra ID. Since the recipes work within Strata's Maverics Identity Orchestration platform, security teams don't need to rewrite application code or require users to install third-party plugins, Strata said in the release.
Supported use cases include protecting and migrating .NET applications and retiring Microsoft Active Directory NTLM authentication. NTLM lacks support for modern security features such as multi-factor authentication and does not support encryption. The recipe for protecting .NET applications with Entra ID centralizes identity management and unifies single sign-on for both on-premises and cloud applications, and support conditional access and multi-factor authentication. A separate recipe helps teams migrate .NET applications from Active Directory to a cloud identity provider.
Customers can use the Cookbook to retire AD authentication and replace it with Entra ID, or maintain both indefinitely, Strata said.
