Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Cloud

8/25/2020
01:45 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Palo Alto Networks to Acquire The Crypsis Group for $265M

This is the latest in a series of acquisitions that Palo Alto has made since 2018.

Palo Alto Networks has confirmed plans to acquire incident response firm The Crypsis Group for $265 million in cash. This marks the latest in a series of purchases for the company since 2018.

The Crypsis Group was founded in 2015 to provide incident response, risk management, and digital forensics. It now employs more than 150 security consultants who have responded to more than 1,300 engagements per year. The company runs under ZP Group, which has a portfolio of companies focused on breach response, national security solutions, and IT staffing.

Palo Alto Networks intends to add The Crypsis Group's security consulting and forensics capabilities to its Cortex XDR platform, which already provides prevention, detection, and response. In a statement on the news, the company says these additions will help improve Cortex XDR's ability to gather security telemetry, manage breaches, and initiate response.

Further, experts and insight from The Crypsis Group will help create a "continuous feedback loop" between incident response engagements and product research teams. Over time, Palo Alto Networks plans to integrate the company's processes and technology into Cortex XDR.

Palo Alto Networks has been on a consistent shopping spree for more than two years. It most recently purchased CloudGenix for $420 million in March; in late December 2019, it acquired microsegmentation company Aporeto. Earlier in 2019, it confirmed acquisitions of both PureSec and Twistlock, both companies focused on cloud security.

Read more details here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 8/21/2020
Banks and the New Abnormal
Matt Deres, SVP, Chief Information Officer, Rocket Software,  8/20/2020
Newly Patched Alexa Flaws a Red Flag for Home Workers
Steve Zurier, Contributing Writer,  8/19/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
7 New Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities That Could Put Your Enterprise at Risk
In this Dark Reading Tech Digest, we look at the ways security researchers and ethical hackers find critical vulnerabilities and offer insights into how you can fix them before attackers can exploit them.
Flash Poll
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-14042
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-25
** PRODUCT NOT SUPPORTED WHEN ASSIGNED ** A Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability was found in Codiad v1.7.8 and later. The vulnerability occurs because of improper sanitization of the folder's name $path variable in components/filemanager/class.filemanager.php. NOTE: the vendor states &quot;Codi...
CVE-2020-24609
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-25
TechKshetra Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd Savsoft Quiz 5 has XSS which can result in an attacker injecting the XSS payload in the User Registration section and each time the admin visits the manage user section from the admin panel, the XSS triggers and the attacker can steal the cookie via crafted payloa...
CVE-2020-14522
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-25
Softing Industrial Automation all versions prior to the latest build of version 4.47.0, The affected product is vulnerable to uncontrolled resource consumption, which may allow an attacker to cause a denial-of-service condition.
CVE-2020-14524
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-25
Softing Industrial Automation all versions prior to the latest build of version 4.47.0, The affected product is vulnerable to a heap-based buffer overflow, which may allow an attacker to remotely execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2020-24240
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-25
GNU Bison 3.7 has a use after free (UAF) vulnerability. A local attacker may execute bison with crafted input file containing a NULL byte, which could triggers UAF and thus cause system crash.