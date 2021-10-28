NSA-CISA Series on Securing 5G Cloud Infrastructures

The National Security Agency (NSA) and CISA have published the first of a four-part series, Security Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures. Security Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures – Part I: Prevent and Detect Lateral Movement provides recommendations for mitigating lateral movement attempts by threat actors who have gained initial access to cloud infrastructures.

This guidance has been created by the Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council (CIPAC) Cross Sector Enduring Security Framework Working Group—a public-private working group that provides cybersecurity guidance addressing high-priority cyber threats to the nation’s critical infrastructure.

CISA encourages 5G providers, integrators, and network operators to review the guidance and consider the recommendations.