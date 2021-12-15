Cybereason Announces Availability of AI-Driven Cybereason XDR and EDR on Google Cloud Marketplace

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced the availability of Cybereason Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Cybereason Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace. The AI-driven Cybereason platform delivers unprecedented protection for endpoints, user personas, cloud and application workspaces at record-setting speed and planetary scale. Google Cloud customers can now quickly deploy the Cybereason platform to better protect their organizations from sophisticated cyberattacks.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

The cloud-native Cybereason platform automates prevention, detection and response for complex cyberattacks as it guides analysts through security operations and incident response, enabling proactive threat hunting with precision at a pace never before achieved:





Planetary-Scale Protection: AI-driven XDR combines the Cybereason MalOp, which analyzes over 23 trillion security events per week to deliver instant detection and incident response, with Google Chronicle's unrivaled ability to ingest and normalize petabytes of data from the entire IT environment for planetary-scale protection.

Operation-Centric Detection and Response: Instead of being alerted about individual events, users can instantly understand the entire attack progression across every device, user identity, application and cloud deployment to end them immediately. The Cybereason MalOp provides automated and guided response actions to reduce human error, upskill analysts and achieve a 10x faster time to response than competing solutions.

Predict Attacker Behavior: Defenders can shift from a labor-intensive, alert-centric posture to a predictive operation-centric model. Through context-rich correlations, Cybereason XDR identifies subtle signs of malicious behavior and predicts an attacker's likely next steps to anticipate and proactively block attacks.

"By offering AI-driven Cybereason XDR and EDR in the Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can protect their ever-expanding attack surface and how their employees work wherever they are in the world and by predicting, understanding and ending attacks at planetary scale," said Yonatan Striem-Amit, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Cybereason.

"The driving force behind the Cybereason platform is the patented MalOp™ detection engine that can analyze and correlate more than 23 trillion security events per week, revealing the full attack story across every device, user identity, application and cloud deployment to enable organizations to understand immediately if they are under attack," added Striem-Amit.

Cybereason and Google Cloud are dedicated to teaming with Defenders to end cyber attacks from endpoints to the enterprise to everywhere. Learn more about Cybereason XDR and Cybereason EDR on the Google Cloud Marketplace, browse our ransomware defense resources, or schedule a demo today to learn how your organization can benefit from an operation-centric approach to security.

About Cybereason



Cybereason is the XDR company, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason XDR Platform provides predictive prevention, detection and response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. The Cybereason MalOp™ instantly delivers context-rich attack intelligence across every affected device, user and system with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Cybereason turns threat data into actionable decisions at the speed of business. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.