informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Zero-Day Bug Allows Crypto Hackers to Drain $1.6M From Bitcoin ATMs

After its second cyberattack in under a year, General Bytes urges customers to up the security on their personal accounts to prevent losses from hackers.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 21, 2023
a gold coin with detailed wiring engraved on the side
Source: Klaus Ohlenschlaeger via Alma Stock Photo

Over St. Patrick's Day weekend, unidentified hackers stole more than $1.6 million in cryptocurrency from Bitcoin ATMs owned by General Bytes.

In what the ATM owner called a security incident of the highest severity, threat actors were able to exploit a zero-day flaw by uploading "his own java application remotely via the master service interface used by terminals to upload videos, and run it using batm user privileges," the advisory released by General Bytes stated.

Once the attackers were able to accomplish this, they secured access to the database, where they were able to "read and decrypt API keys used to access funds in hot wallets and exchanges, send funds from hot wallets, and download usernames, password hashes" as well as turn off the two-factor authentication (2FA) feature. 

This cryptocurrency-related breach is the second aimed at General Bytes in under a year, the last of which occurred less than a year ago, in August.

Though the company has stated that it has run multiple security audits since 2021, this was a vulnerability that was never caught. General Bytes advises its terminal operator customers to keep their servers behind firewalls and VPNs, as well as assume that the passwords and API keys to exchanges and hot wallets used by end users are compromised — and should be changed accordingly.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat Intelligence
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Outlook Vulnerability Could Be 2023's 'It' Bug
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Employees Are Feeding Sensitive Biz Data to ChatGPT, Raising Security Fears
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Microsoft Zero-Day Bugs Allow Security Feature Bypass
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
How Patch Tuesday Keeps the Beat After 20 Years
Andrada Fiscutean, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports