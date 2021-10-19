informa
Candy Corn Maker Hit With Ransomware

Ferrara Candy Co. said a ransomware attack earlier this month won't affect Halloween supplies of its sweets, which include Brachs, Keebler, Sweet Tarts, and other popular brands.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 19, 2021

A major candy and food company whose treats are among Halloween staples got tricked in a ransomware attack earlier this month that temporarily froze its production systems.

Ferrara Candy Co., which makes Brach’s Candy Corn, Sweet Tarts, Nerds, Keebler brand products, and more, reportedly found it had been attacked on Oct. 9 by ransomware that locked down some of its systems and halted manufacturing in some plants.

"We have resumed production in select manufacturing facilities, and we are shipping from all of our distribution centers across the country, near to capacity. We are also now working to process all orders in our queue," Ferrara said in a statement. Halloween supply shouldn't be affected, the company said, because most shipments went out prior to the ransomware attack.

Read more here

